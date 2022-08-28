Falafel Bowls by Bri Beaudoin, Author of Evergreen Kitchen

For this week’s recipe feature, Bri Beaudoin shared her recipe for Falafel Bowls. These falafel bowls are as delicious as they are satisfying. This recipe calls for soaking dried chickpeas overnight, so make sure you plan ahead!

Falafel Bowls

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Serves 4 to 5

Ingredients:

Falafel

– 1 cup dried chickpeas, soaked for 18 to 24 hours

– 1 ½ cups lightly packed chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

– ⅔ cup finely chopped yellow onion

– 4 garlic cloves, minced

– 2 scallions, roughly chopped

– 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

– 2 teaspoons ground cumin

– 1 teaspoon ground coriander

– 1 ¼ teaspoons fine sea salt

– 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Quick pickled red cabbage

– 2 cups shredded red cabbage

– ½ teaspoon fine sea salt

– 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

– ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

– 1 cup boiling water

– ½ cup white wine vinegar

For serving

– Tzatziki

– Vegan Tzatziki, or store-bought

– Chopped English cucumber

– Pitas, warmed

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven: Place an oven rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat to 425°F (220°C). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Start the Falafel—mix: Drain the soaked chickpeas and transfer them to a food processor. Add the parsley, onion, garlic, scallions, lemon juice, cumin, coriander, salt, and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Pulse, scraping down the sides as needed until the chickpeas form finely ground crumbs but are not yet completely puréed.

3. Form and bake the falafel: Scoop 2-tablespoon portions of the chickpea mixture (about the size of a ping-pong ball) and arrange them on the prepared baking sheet. (You should have about 20 balls.) Using your fingertips, gently

flatten the balls into thick patties. Generously brush both sides of the patties with the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil. (It might seem like a lot of oil, but it ensures the falafel gets golden brown and doesn’t dry out.) Bake for 15 minutes, until golden brown on the bottom. Flip and bake until golden brown on the other side, another 10 to 15 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, make the Quick Pickled Red Cabbage: In a medium heatproof bowl, combine the cabbage and salt. Using your hands, rub the salt into the cabbage. 3 Add the sugar, pepper, boiling water, and white wine vinegar. Stir well to combine. Cover the bowl and let sit for at least 20 minutes to soften.

5. Assemble and serve: Arrange the falafel, tzatziki, cucumber, and pickled red cabbage 4 in shallow bowls. Serve with pitas on the side.

***

October 28 marks the release of Evergreen Kitchen, the highly-anticipated first cookbook from recipe developer, certified nutritionist, and food stylist, Bri Beaudoin. As the creator and chef behind the hugely popular blog by the same name, Bri has packed her first cookbook with 110 delicious recipes that will feed everyone from the most seasoned vegetarian to those curiously testing the waters.

While we all know that a home-cooked meal is the best for our budgets and our health, the idea of cooking dinner on weeknights can feel like a chore. With so many of us eating more veggie-forward meals, it’s no wonder busy home cooks are craving tasty vegetarian recipes that everyone at the dinner table will love.