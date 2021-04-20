We recently spoke with Kimberly Carson, the CEO of the Breast Cancer Society of Canada, about their organization and the work they do in our city and in our country. They also have their Mother’s Day Walk, One Billion Steps Challenge coming up and they are asking everyone to register and take part.

Describe your charity/non-profit in a few sentences.

The Breast Cancer Society of Canada (BCSC) has been on a mission to save lives through breast cancer research since 1991. We fund Canadian research that directly affects breast cancer patients

What problem does it aim to solve?

BCSC aims to improve diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer by funding innovative new molecular testing. This provides patients an opportunity to enroll in ground breaking clinical trials, and through research findings we can improve patient outcomes and accelerate the delivery of treatment with a bench to bedside approach using precision oncology,

When did you start/join it?

I’ve been the CEO of BCSC for 5 1/2 years

What made you want to get involved?

Breast Cancer research has been making a profound difference in the lives of patients and their loved ones. Having the opportunity to be involved in furthering this cause and seeing the difference research makes in the lives of breast cancer patients has been very exciting and motivates me to try and do more for the organization.

What was the situation like when you started?

BCSC had a passionate staff and an army of volunteers who were committed to saving lives through funding research when I was welcomed onto the team. Together we knew we wanted to expand our reach and fund more research than ever.

How has it changed since?

We are proud of the scientists and researchers who support us and continue to work on saving lives through research. BCSC has grown in support and has more researchers involved and has committed to funding new young researchers in Canada to help end breast cancer. We are excited about the advancements of AI through precision oncology that will ensure the correct treatment is provided for each unique breast cancer patient. This will result in better outcomes and in some cases, less complex treatments for the patient.

What more needs to be done?

Research must continue even during the pandemic because breast cancer still continues. Every day in Canada on average of 14 women die of breast cancer, and 1 in 8 will likely be diagnosed in their lifetime. We must continue to research and find a cure.

How can our readers help?

BCSC is funded through donations and we need on-going support to help us continue our mission to save lives through breast cancer research. We always have new events that people can participate in, so sign up online and sign up for our newsletter to stay in touch or become a monthly donor. bcsc.ca. We have also partnered with Callia Flowers who have created two gift sets called “The Hero” and “The Resilient” and $10 from each purchase will go towards breast cancer research. For more information and to place an order, visit here.

Do you have any events coming up?

We are asking everyone to register today to participate in our Mother’s Day Walk, One Billion Steps Challenge during the month of May. Sign up and raise funds and help us collectively reach out One Billion steps goal.

http://mothersdaywalk.ca

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Patient support is so important, and we believe that Wellspring would be a great local charity for Breast Cancer

patients and survivors to access.