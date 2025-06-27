Nestled in the heart of Toronto’s bustling Entertainment District is Abrielle (355 King Street West), a swoon-worthy restaurant inspired by the beauty and flavours of the Mediterranean coast. Almost hidden in plain sight among the flash of King Street, it shares its home with the understated elegance of the Sutton Place Hotel in the former Westinghouse building. It’s that distinctively “less is more” vibe that makes Abrielle a standout, offering a serene escape for those craving a break from the city buzz.

Enter through the doors of the Sutton Place Hotel and you’ll find a cosy lobby lounge to your left — perfect for relaxing with a book, meeting friends before a show, or winding down after work with Happy Hour. It’s also an ideal post-theatre destination for Late Night Happy Hour. Versatile and intimate, the space is thoughtfully designed to suit whatever moment you’re in.

Step inside to the right is where Abrielle opens up with a warm welcome. The decor, with its mixture of bold design and colours, evokes a sense of confidence and fun. The large, scalloped, whimsical light fixtures is anchored by an elegant bar and ample windows ideal for people-watching. A hand-painted mural by local artist Tammy Lynne Seybold on the back wall evokes dreamy memories of the South of France — or maybe Capri, or Spain. It could be anywhere along the Mediterranean, and suddenly, I’m daydreaming of my next vacation. There’s no bad seat in the house with views like this.

Beyond the bar lies a secondary dining room that seats 40 — a flexible space perfect for private events or intimate dinners. No surprise that it’s already a go-to venue for film industry events during the Toronto International Film Festival. Last year, they hosted a photo exhibition. I can’t wait to see what they have coming for this Festival season!

Meet the Chef

Abrielle’s kitchen is led by Colombian-born Chef Andrés Jaramillo. After studying culinary arts and baking in Colombia, he arrived in Canada seven years ago to deepen his craft. He’s since worked across restaurants, hotels, and a winery in Niagara — and worked with one of Toronto’s most respected Michelin-starred chefs, Patrick Kriss, at both Alo and at the launch of Alder (Ace Hotel).

The Menu: A Mediterranean Journey

The menu is a delightful exploration of Mediterranean flavours and neighbouring influences. We were immediately drawn to the “let the chef cook for you” option — a trust-the-chef journey. Dietary restrictions or allergies? No worries. They will customise and create a memorable experience. There’s also a thoughtfully curated wine pairing featuring all-female-owned wineries.

The culinary experience spans land, sea, and garden, celebrating seasonal ingredients with stunning attention to detail. “We are a shareable restaurant,” Chef Andrés explains. “We focus mainly on France, Italy, Spain, a bit of North Africa, and the Middle East. We work with the freshest ingredients, and our menu changes with the seasons.”

Dish Highlights

Wagyu Carpaccio : A top-seller and as beautiful as it is delicious.

Foie Gras : Silky and rich, served on lightly toasted brioche with tomato jam — absolutely heavenly.

Charred Octopus : Cooked to perfection with the right balance of crisp and tender.

White Asparagus : A seasonal standout, showcasing peak freshness.

Wagyu Coulotte: A mouthwatering dish featuring their very own team-foraged ramps — a connection to the land that’s both meaningful and delicious.

While I had to skip the Arroz Caldoso and Shrimp Spaghettoni due to allergies, they looked divine as they passed by our table. I asked neighbouring diners and they raved!

Don’t Skip Dessert

Knowing Chef Andrés has a passion for pastries, we saved room — and were so glad we did. The Raspberry Tart with pistachio, rose water, and goat yoghurt was a stunner in both presentation and flavour. The coffee and chocolate ganache cake is a winner as well!

Chef’s Tasting Experience

Abrielle also offers a 7-course Chef’s Tasting Menu on the first Monday of every month. Designed for diners who appreciate the element of surprise, the menu evolves constantly and will sometimes incorporate Chef Andrés’ Colombian roots. With only 30 seats available, this monthly event is highly sought after. While hotel guests get first dibs, the public is welcome to book as well.

Final Thoughts

Abrielle is a gem — ideal for a relaxed meet-up with friends or a romantic date night where you won’t feel rushed. With a welcoming team, beautiful space, and unforgettable food and drinks, it hits all the right notes.

And if you’re skipping alcohol? Try the “The Coast” — a refreshing mocktail made with smoked agave, lychee, pineapple, and tajín. It’s summer in a glass and left me feeling like I’d escaped the city.