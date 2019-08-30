“Five Minutes With” Toronto Group Pterodactyl Problems

Fiercely original Torontonians Pterodactyl Problems are a gender-bending, genre-defiling hybrid gene-spliced from four distinct personalities: An outrageous frontman who probes dark emotional truths while clad in full drag; two unrepentant metalheads underpinning his devastating messages with crushing intensity; and a meticulous musical mad scientist sprinkling jazz, blues, classical and more into their alt-metal DNA. It aligns in their debut album Esoteric Hobbies — a dynamic, diverse disc that heralds the next stage in the evolution of rock. Those lucky enough to witness their high-energy performances know the awesome power of this four-headed, fire-breathing beast. The world won’t be far behind. It’s evolution, baby. Just in the nick of time.

Name: Pterodactyl Problems (David White lead vocalist)

Genre: Heavy Alternative Rock

Founded: between 8 and 3 years ago

# of Albums: 2

Latest Release: Esoteric Hobbies

Latest Single: Paresthesia

Latest Video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Favourite Restaurant:

Aunties and Uncles

Favourite band as a teenager:

Cold War Kids

Favourite band now:

Fashion Jackson

Guilty Pleasure Song:

All Star(and the entirety of Astro Lounge

Live Show Ritual:

Sing lots of songs and smile a lot

Favourite local artist:

Satanic Mills and PUP

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni

Queen or College St?

College St (I love you too Queen)

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Dufferin Grove until I die

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Probably Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

ROTI

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | Youtube | Spotify

Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and any streaming platforms @pterodactylproblems

Any shows or albums coming up?

We have our show Rock and Roll is a Drag, a drag show with live music on the last Sunday of every month at The Hideout, starting on August 25th. We’re also working with some great booking agents right now so look out for some Pterodactyl tours coming soon!