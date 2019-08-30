“Five Minutes With” Toronto Group Pterodactyl Problems

Fiercely original Torontonians Pterodactyl Problems are a gender-bending, genre-defiling hybrid gene-spliced from four distinct personalities: An outrageous frontman who probes dark emotional truths while clad in full drag; two unrepentant metalheads underpinning his devastating messages with crushing intensity; and a meticulous musical mad scientist sprinkling jazz, blues, classical and more into their alt-metal DNA. It aligns in their debut album Esoteric Hobbies — a dynamic, diverse disc that heralds the next stage in the evolution of rock. Those lucky enough to witness their high-energy performances know the awesome power of this four-headed, fire-breathing beast. The world won’t be far behind. It’s evolution, baby. Just in the nick of time.
Name: Pterodactyl Problems (David White lead vocalist)
Genre: Heavy Alternative Rock
Founded: between 8 and 3 years ago
# of Albums: 2
Latest Release: Esoteric Hobbies
Latest Single: Paresthesia
Latest Video:
Favourite Restaurant:
Aunties and Uncles
Favourite band as a teenager:
Cold War Kids
Favourite band now:
Fashion Jackson
Guilty Pleasure Song:
All Star(and the entirety of Astro Lounge
Live Show Ritual:
Sing lots of songs and smile a lot
Favourite local artist:
Satanic Mills and PUP
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Pasta from Terroni
Queen or College St?
College St (I love you too Queen)
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
Dufferin Grove until I die
EP or LP?
EP
Early bird or night owl?
Night owl
Road or studio?
Probably Studio
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
ROTI
Where can we follow you?
Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and any streaming platforms @pterodactylproblems
Any shows or albums coming up?
We have our show Rock and Roll is a Drag, a drag show with live music on the last Sunday of every month at The Hideout, starting on August 25th. We’re also working with some great booking agents right now so look out for some Pterodactyl tours coming soon!