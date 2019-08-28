Multifaceted, captivating, a woman of strength and presence, Caroline ‘Lady C’ Fraser is known around the world as a ‘Queen’ of Street Style Dance.

Her humble beginnings in Calgary, Alberta, did not hinder her success and respect in the global Hip Hop community as a true representative of the culture and a highly skilled technician. She is mostly known for her versatility and is one of only a handful of people in the world that can seamlessly cross over 4 or 5 dance styles at a high level and without compromising the form and essence.

Lady C is a force to be reckoned with on the battle floor and has earned herself a reputation to take down the toughest competitors, although you wouldn’t know it by her inviting and calm demeanor on stage or in the community. As a performer and choreographer her work is masterful and complex and oozes with musicality and soul.

Just as her name reaches far in the dance world, she also holds it down in the world of music. As a singer, Lady C’s voice is just as breathtaking as her dancing… soulful and sultry with lyrical content that opens the mind and touches the heart. Multiple chart-topping releases and rave reviews from top DJs and curators, her music is on a fast-moving forward trajectory. You will hear her music on the radio or at international events including Juste Debout Paris, one of the biggest Street Dance competitions in the world!

A unique artist of our time and a woman that stands with integrity in her art, Lady C’s heart and soul shine through to reach audiences across the globe.

What hood are you in?

I live near Bloor & Ossington in the west

What do you do?

I am a full-time professional street dancer, choreographer, teacher, and performer. I also have a parallel career in music as a singer/songwriter on Catch the Ghost Records based out of California.

What are you currently working on?

I am in the creation process for my commissioned work for Fall for Dance North 2019 called Conversation. I also am working on my first full-length solo album with California producer Cody “Coflo” Ferreira.

Where can we find your work?

You can find most of my work both with dance and music on my social media.

Website | Instagram | YouTube |

Spotify/iTunes/Google Play: Lady C

Lady C will be presenting a 20 minute Street Dance piece, entitled ‘Conversation’, at Fall for Dance North 2019 at the Sony Centre, Toronto. October 3- 5 2019.