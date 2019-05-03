“Five Minutes With” Toronto hip-hop artist Haviah Mighty

Haviah Mighty didn’t need to change her birth name when she decided to dedicate her career to music. In fact, Mighty couldn’t be more accurate a word to describe the 26-year-old artist, named one of XXL’s 15 Toronto Rappers You Should Know in 2019. Raised in a musical household in Brampton, Ontario, Mighty started singing at the age of 4, rapping at 11, and producing at 15.

Well-known for being one of the three MCs who make up The Sorority — a hip-hop group born during an all-female cypher on International Women’s Day in 2016 — Mighty is making equally large waves as a solo artist.

Haviah has been releasing music independently since 2009, but it was her project, Flower City (2017), that propelled her solo career into further success. In 2018, Mighty’s track “Vámonos” appeared on HBO’s hit series, Insecure. That same year, Mighty was declared winner of the prestigious 2018/2019 Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class.

Haviah’s explosive live show, filled with in-your-face intensity and her fast, technical flows, has also quickly developed her reputation as one to keep an eye on, earning her opening slots for acclaimed artists like Sheck Wes, Nelly, Desiigner, Kranium, A Tribe Called Red, and Snoop Dogg.

In 2019, Mighty is preparing to release her most fully realized body of work to date, and continues to carve out spaces that boldly defy gendered expectations for women in hip hop.

Name: Haviah Mighty

Genre: Urban Contemporary (Hip-Hop/R&B/Soul/Reggae/Pop)

Founded: 2009

# of Albums: 6

Latest Release: 13th Floor (to be released May 10th, 2019)

Latest Single: Wishy Washy ft. Omega Mighty (Prod. Taabu & 2oolman)

Latest Video: Wishy Washy ft. Omega Mighty (Prod. Taabu & 2oolman)

Favourite Restaurant: Cactus Club

Favourite band as a teenager: 50 Cent

Favourite band now: Haviah Mighty

Guilty Pleasure Song: Backstreet Boys – The Call & Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (the entire soundtrack)

Live Show Ritual: Lemon/Ginger Tea before noon and throughout the day. Already vegetarian but I try to exercise a vegan diet on show days. The only live show ritual is ensuring my core and body feels clean and strong so I can perform at 100%.

Favourite local artist: Sean Leon, Clairmont The Second, The Sorority, Omega Mighty (essentially the people I’ve chosen to collaborate with as of late)

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

This is gonna sound pathetic, but I’ve never had Sneaky Dee’s Nachos! It really depends – I’m gluten free so I’d have to pass on the pasta from Terroni. If I’m feeling gluttonous, and it’s not a show day, and I haven’t already had dairy that day, I’d choose the nachos but made vegetarian. But the safest, more likely option is the superfood salad from Fresh.

Queen or College St?

Hmm … close, but I’d have to go with Queen St.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods

EP or LP? LP

Early bird or night owl? Night owl

Road or studio? Depends … too much of either makes you crave the other

Swiss Chalet or Roti? Roti

Where can we follow you?

“Haviah Mighty” on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal etc.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Album release show on May 3rd at the Drake Underground!!! Grab tickets here: Tickets

Other shows currently announced:

May 9 – Brighton, UK – The Great Escape Festival – Marine Room

July 12 – Quebec City, QC – Festival d’eté de Quebec – Fibe Stage