Five Minutes With: Toronto Alternative R&B Musician Puma June

Puma June is a Toronto-based multi-instrumentalist and emerging Canadian artist making waves in the music scene. Recognized by RBCxMusic and SOCAN Foundation, her genre-bending sound blends pop, funk, hip-hop, and R&B, paired with a distinctive and expressive vocal tone.

June’s debut EP “A Woman That They Want” comes out March 7th in celebration of International Women’s Day. The album is an emotional rollercoaster of Puma June’s own self-discovery through love, sexuality, fear, and freedom. It focuses on juxtaposing themes of vulnerability and strength, with a feminist/queer edge.

With growing recognition from publications like Earmilk, Canadian Beats, and more, Puma June is quickly establishing herself as a rising voice in the Canadian pop/R&B scene.

Name:

Puma June

Genre:

Alternative R&B

Founded:

2022

# of Albums:

1 (EP)

Latest Album:

A Woman That They Want (EP)

Latest Single:

Love Comes & Goes (focus track on debut EP)

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Avril Lavigne

Favourite musician now:

Raye

Guilty pleasure song:

Jeepers Creepers – Louis Armstrong (not guilty really, but I sing it at least twice a week)

Live show ritual:

Positive self-talk, non-stop. Gallons of water. Doing my own makeup feels meditative before a show, so I always take some time to do my signature makeup look with the inner eye bright green.

Favourite local musician:

Kenya Jade

EP or LP?

I love an EP. Gives you a taste but you are left wanting more. I am an album girl, short or long. I love listening top to bottom and getting a sense of all the sides of someone’s artistry and sound.

Early bird or night owl?

I want to say early bird because I am most productive in the morning, but I do love to sleep and am horrible at getting up early if I don’t have somewhere to be… I’m working on it. For now, let’s say middle of the afternoon, realistically.

Road or studio?

As much as I love performing, there can be so much stress related to leading a band and organizing people, so I really love being in the studio best, for now. It feels like the possibilities are endless and my creativity has so much space to explore possibilities both visually and sonically. Especially because I am so involved in the production of my music and music videos.

Any shows or albums coming up?

My debut EP “A Woman That They Want” came out on March 7th in honour of International Women’s Day. This project is an emotional rollercoaster of self-discovery through love, sexuality, fear, and freedom. With undertones of jazz, hip-hop, pop, and R&B, it focuses on juxtaposing themes of vulnerability and strength with a feminist/queer edge.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Viaggio on Dundas St. West. I think about the tiramisu pancakes approximately twice daily.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

I love Queen Street East in Riverside/Leslieville area. So many nice local cafes, restaurants, and shops, including my favourite thrift store in the city, Common Sort.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Riverdale Park. It has the best view of the city; it is so lively in the summer with people from all different walks of life. I love the East End.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Opera House. It’s so beautiful, the sound is great, and it just has a good energy. I’ve seen some of my favourite concerts there and hope to play there someday!

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long & McQuade on Bloor. Great staff and can always find what I need.