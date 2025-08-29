Five Minutes With: Toronto Pop Artist New Chance

Toronto-based musician, vocalist, and astrologer Victoria Cheong—who performs as New Chance—blends her deep roots in the city’s avant-garde music and contemporary dance scenes with a rich tapestry of astrological insight. Her latest solo album weaves together elements of downtempo, dub, house, and electronic pop into a hypnotic soundscape that resonates with spiritual and symbolic meaning. Infused with theatrical nuance, the record charts a fluid narrative around the themes of power and perception, exploring how elusive both can be. A Rock Unsteady is a sonic reflection of our unstable times—an album that holds the tension between fragility and possibility with graceful poise.

Name:

New Chance

Genre:

Art pop/ electronic

Founded:

2014

# of Albums:

2 LPs + EPs and remixes

Latest Album:

A Rock Unsteady

Latest Single:

“Phasis”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Anything motown

Favourite musician now:

Right now I am listening to L’Rain

Guilty pleasure song:

No guilt in pleasure. I take a lot of pleasure in 90’s trance (see Octopus by The Art of Trance)

Live show ritual:

Licorice tea, anointing with talismanic materia

Favourite local musician:

Isla Craig is pretty great

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early

Road or studio?

Studio

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | Apple Music | Bandcamp | Website

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Udupi Palace

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Spadina is pretty iconic, and I love Chinatown

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Riverdale, that valley holds a lot

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Tranzac

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Play de Record