Five Minutes With: Toronto Pop Artist New Chance

Toronto-based musician, vocalist, and astrologer Victoria Cheong—who performs as New Chance—blends her deep roots in the city’s avant-garde music and contemporary dance scenes with a rich tapestry of astrological insight. Her latest solo album weaves together elements of downtempo, dub, house, and electronic pop into a hypnotic soundscape that resonates with spiritual and symbolic meaning. Infused with theatrical nuance, the record charts a fluid narrative around the themes of power and perception, exploring how elusive both can be. A Rock Unsteady is a sonic reflection of our unstable times—an album that holds the tension between fragility and possibility with graceful poise.
Name:
New Chance
Genre:
Art pop/ electronic
Founded:
2014
# of Albums:
2 LPs + EPs and remixes
Latest Album:
A Rock Unsteady
Latest Single:
“Phasis”
Latest Video:
Favourite musician growing up:
Anything motown
Favourite musician now:
Right now I am listening to L’Rain
Guilty pleasure song:
No guilt in pleasure. I take a lot of pleasure in 90’s trance (see Octopus by The Art of Trance)
Live show ritual:
Licorice tea, anointing with talismanic materia
Favourite local musician:
Isla Craig is pretty great
EP or LP?
LP
Early bird or night owl?
Early
Road or studio?
Studio
Where can we follow you?
Rapid Fire Local Questions:
What is your favourite local restaurant?
Udupi Palace
What is your favourite street in your city and why?
Spadina is pretty iconic, and I love Chinatown
What is your favourite park in your city and why?
Riverdale, that valley holds a lot
What is your favourite music venue in your city?
Tranzac
What is your favourite music store in your city?
Play de Record