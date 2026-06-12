Five Minutes With: Electronic Music Project ch4ins4w

ch4ins4w is the electronic music project of Talal Al-Saymaree, a Mississauga-based multimedia artist and musician working across sound, visual art, and digital worldbuilding.

His work moves through experimental electronic music, IDM, ambient pressure, fractured rhythm, and video game memory. Rather than treating electronic music only as club music or background atmosphere, ch4ins4w uses sound as a way to document emotional states: movement, displacement, exhaustion, memory, and the strange feeling of trying to move forward inside systems that never fully resolve.

His upcoming album and visual project, Nowhere, Fast!, releases June 26, 2026, via BRKE UNTD. The project is built around the feeling of moving inside systems designed to keep you from arrival. Across the album, rhythms break apart, motion loops back on itself, and progress becomes unstable. It reflects the pressure to keep creating and surviving while carrying the weight of Iraqi/Arab diasporic experience in Canada.

The album is paired with a full-length visualizer built using Unreal Engine and Adobe Suite. Its visual world draws from desert space, PS1/PSX-era digital memory, dust, ruins, simulation, and a Silent Hill-like sense of suspension.

Nowhere, Fast! is not protest music in a direct way. It is closer to emotional documentation: an audiovisual record of survival, memory, and unresolved motion.

Name:

ch4ins4w

Genre:

Experimental electronic / IDM / ambient

Founded:

2010

# of Albums:

5

Latest Album:

Ch4ins4w

Latest Single:

Believe

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Aphex Twin

Favourite musician now:

Shabjdeed

Guilty pleasure song:

Omar Souleyman – Ya Bnayya

Live show ritual:

Checking every cable twice, then taking a few quiet minutes alone before the set.

Favourite local musician:

Narcy

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | YouTube | Bandcamp

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Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Alforat Iraqi Street Food. It feels close to home, and I like that it brings Iraqi food into Mississauga in a way that feels casual, familiar, and rooted.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Living Arts Drive. I’ve always liked the name. It feels like one of the few street names in Mississauga that directly points toward creativity and culture.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Kariya Park. It’s a unique and peaceful spot that reflects the strong relationship between Mississauga and its sister city, Kariya, Japan.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Living Arts Centre. It’s one of the few real music venues in Mississauga, and they bring in surprisingly solid performances. It has always felt like one of the city’s main arts spaces.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Dixie Outlet Mall Flea Market. It’s great for crate digging on a budget, and there’s something special about finding music in a place that feels a little overlooked and local.