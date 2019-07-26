“Five Minutes With” Toronto Jazz musician Joe Bowden

Halifax-born Joe Bowden has been spreading smooth jazz sounds across Toronto for years. With three released albums and a fourth on the way, Joe “Jojo” Bowden has made his indelible mark on the Canadian brass music scene throughout the years, bending genre expectations and pleasing crowds in the process. This weekend, Joe and his Sextet take to Kew Gardens in the Beaches for “Jazz it Up in Kew,” the area’s annual jazz festival hosted by the Beach Village BIA. The festival will run on Saturday and Sunday from 12 – 5 p.m. in the Alex Christie Bandshell.

Name: Joe Bowden

Genre: Genre Bender but called Jazz

Founded: July 1954

# of Albums: 3 but working on number 4

Latest Release: Thank You For Listening

Latest Single: Mingus

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

SARA

Favourite band as a teenager:

James Gang

Favourite band now:

Too many to say but Thundercat

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Ain’t Nobody live Chaka Chan chaka khan ain’t nobody youtube

Live Show Ritual:

Brian Blade

Favourite local artist:

Larnell Lewis and Alana Bridgewater

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

none of the above

Queen or College St?

Neither

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Kew Gardens

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Facebook, @jazzdrumguy

Any shows or albums coming up?

Genre Bender Music coming up and “Jazz it Up in Kew” at Kew Gardens on July 28th 2019 coming up, as well. I am also at Nawlin’s Jazz Bar every Thursday Friday and Saturday