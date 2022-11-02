Kevin Matthew Lau is a Chinese-Canadian dancer, choreographer, musician, and creative from Toronto, Ontario.

During his early years, he trained in contemporary, hip-hop, ballet, jazz, and modern dance in his hometown of North York, attending Claude Watson School for the Arts and Earl Haig Secondary School.

Kevin is an alumnus of the School of Alberta Ballet in Calgary, where he studied under preeminent dancers and educators: Murray Kilgour, Edmund Stripe, and Wendy Wright. He earned a four-year scholarship from the Boston Conservatory Berklee and graduated summa cum laude in 2020 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Contemporary Dance, under the direction of Tommy Neblett.

As a professional, he has been fortunate to have worked alongside leading choreographers in Germany, Canada, and the U.S, including Monika Felice Smith, Micaela G. Taylor, Jessica Castro, Peggy Baker, Anne Plamondon, MaryAnn Chavez, Shamel Pitts, Eric Beauchesne, David Norsworthy, Zoe Scofield, Christoph Winkler, Eduardo Vallejo Pinto, Kate Weare, and Felix Landerer.

Kevin has attended several prestigious dance intensives and workshops through the years, such as Springboard Danse Montréal (Canada), Arts Umbrella Dance (Canada), b12 (Germany), Nuovo Officina Della Danza (Italy), Ultima Vez (Belgium), and BODYTRAFFIC (USA).

***

Which hood are you in?

I’m currently living in North York, near Yonge and Sheppard.

What do you do?

I’m a professional dancer, choreographer, drummer, and creative.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on a site-specific solo work that will premiere at the Common Ground Dance Festival at Lee Lifeson Art Park in North York, hosted by TOES For Dance.

Where can we find your work?

Instagram | Linktree | YouTube