“Five Minutes With” Musician & Broadcaster, Danny Marks

Musician / Broadcaster Danny Marks hit the big time in the 1960s with Edward Bear, signed with CBC RAdio in the ’80s, for the past 25 or so years the host of Saturday Nights on JAZZ FM.91.Host of BBC First TV series Cities in Blue. Along the way has played with legends like Bo Diddley, Ronnie Hawkins, Tiny Tim, Rita Coolidge, The Drifters and countless others.

Name:

Danny Marks

Genre:

A little bit Blues and a lot of Pop.

Founded:

Sometime in the sixties

Last Single:

Man on The Radio

Last Video:

Favourite musician growing up: Louis Armstrong without a doubt

Favourite musician now:

RL Burnside

Guilty pleasure song:

I Believe by RL Burnside

Live show ritual:

Wearing the right clothes for the right show.

Favourite local musician:

I love so many but for me it is Heather Morgan

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

I have a song called “The Early Bird” but I am nocturnal 😉

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

Blues Album LIfeline is due in the Fall.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow me on Facebook and on my website.

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

United Bakers Dairy, It’s a restaurant that feels like home.

Favourite street in Toronto:

I have to say Beechwood Drive

Favourite park in Toronto:

Riverdale West, where you can watch amazing sunsets

Favourite music venue in Toronto:

Castro’s Lounge

Favourite music store in Toronto:

Long & McQuade