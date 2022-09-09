“Five Minutes With” pop alternative singer, Ezra Brooks

Born in a small Canadian town, now residing in Toronto, Ezra Brooks is an elusive pop alternative singer who portrays his points of view on our insane world in his music. Next to his Idols and some of the world’s greatest music legends, Ezra is no other than an activist and a force in the future of music, striving for stardom to let him create music for the next generation.
Ezra Brooks is more than just a young prodigy, he’s an anomaly! The fusion of genre and themes explored in his music and drawing inspiration from the classic rock of bands like Queen and Fleetwood Mac or the more contemporary pop of Harry Styles, Lana Del Reyand The Lumineers. To be able to transcend into a place of love, heartbreak, grief, personal reflections and world issues is uncommon for such a young artist.
Name:
Ezra Brooks
Genre:
Alternative
Founded:
2020
# of Albums:
1 album, 1 EP (Baby Blue)
Latest Album:
Last EP (Baby Blue)
Latest Single:
Latest Video:
Favourite musician growing up:
Eagles
Favourite musician now:
Tough question but I have to say Lana Del Rey
Guilty pleasure song:
No tears left to cry – Ariana Grande
Live show ritual:
Crack a joke, it always gets the ball rolling
Favourite local musician:
Mustafa
EP or LP?
LP
Early bird or night owl?
Both (but mostly Night owl)
Road or studio?
Studio for sure
Any shows or albums coming up?
My album titled “Gas Station Nostalgia” came out this August!
Where can we follow you?
Rapid Fire Toronto Qs
Favourite local restaurant:
LOV
Favourite street in your city:
Queen St E, the Eastside is sometimes forgotten but there is such a cool community of bars and restaurants and also good vibes
Favourite park in your city:
Ouff!! Tough between Riverdale Park (Don Valley) & High Park
Favourite music venue in your city:
Danforth Music Hall so far
Favourite music store in your city:
Kops or Pop Records