“Five Minutes With” pop alternative singer, Ezra Brooks

Born in a small Canadian town, now residing in Toronto, Ezra Brooks is an elusive pop alternative singer who portrays his points of view on our insane world in his music. Next to his Idols and some of the world’s greatest music legends, Ezra is no other than an activist and a force in the future of music, striving for stardom to let him create music for the next generation.

Ezra Brooks is more than just a young prodigy, he’s an anomaly! The fusion of genre and themes explored in his music and drawing inspiration from the classic rock of bands like Queen and Fleetwood Mac or the more contemporary pop of Harry Styles, Lana Del Reyand The Lumineers. To be able to transcend into a place of love, heartbreak, grief, personal reflections and world issues is uncommon for such a young artist.

Name:

Ezra Brooks

Genre:

Alternative

Founded:

2020

# of Albums:

1 album, 1 EP (Baby Blue)

Latest Album:

Last EP (Baby Blue)

Latest Single:

Lilacs

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Eagles

Favourite musician now:

Tough question but I have to say Lana Del Rey

Guilty pleasure song:

No tears left to cry – Ariana Grande

Live show ritual:

Crack a joke, it always gets the ball rolling

Favourite local musician:

Mustafa

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Both (but mostly Night owl)

Road or studio?

Studio for sure

Any shows or albums coming up?

My album titled “Gas Station Nostalgia” came out this August!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

LOV

Favourite street in your city:

Queen St E, the Eastside is sometimes forgotten but there is such a cool community of bars and restaurants and also good vibes

Favourite park in your city:

Ouff!! Tough between Riverdale Park (Don Valley) & High Park

Favourite music venue in your city:

Danforth Music Hall so far

Favourite music store in your city:

Kops or Pop Records