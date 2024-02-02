Five Minutes With: Indie Pop Band Mawzy

A “mawzy” day begins before dawn. It’s a foggy early morning, the sunlight never rising above a bare simmer. The Newfoundland term is the perfect word for singer-songwriter Matt Cooke’s psych-pop project which burbles with hazy vintage synths, misty vocals and a message of love and longing. Growing up in Newfoundland, Cooke cut his teeth in Pentecostal church bands, jazz, and folk before packing up and leaving Atlantic Canada for Toronto where Mawzy was born.

You can hear that maritime fog transposed to the bright lights of the big city in Mawzy’s discography. Driving forward with a disco edge, bright guitars, vocals reverbed into the sky, Cooke’s musical project is alight with an eerie groove. It’s a canted pitch of supercharged pop urgency and nostalgic nigh-on crooning psychedelia mixed into a fog of lush analogue synths that echo into oblivion. Emerging from the mist is Cooke himself, fading into view in bursts of light amidst the gloom. Mawzy is a distinct portrait of a constantly inventing artist who stretches over landscapes and warmly moulds them into the size of a song.

Name:

Mawzy

Genre:

Indie Pop/Rock

Founded:

2018

# of Albums:

1 EP – Escapism (2018)

Latest Album:

Long View LP (April 2024)

Latest Single:

Long View

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Robbie Robertson

Favourite musician now:

Thundercat

Guilty pleasure song:

Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart – Elton John and Kiki Dee

Live show ritual:

5 min vocal warmup + whiskey, water and a lime

Favourite local musician:

Anna Klein (Fleur Electra)

EP or LP?

I love listening to full albums and really getting to know an artist. Sometimes it’s the deep cuts that cut the deepest.

Early bird or night owl?

Hoot hoot

Road or studio?

I just can’t wait to get on the road again…

Any shows or albums coming up?

New song just came out on Jan 17th called Better Man and a full LP, Long View out in April 2024!

Where can we follow you?

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

De Soto’s or Alberts Jamaican in Corsico Italia

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

College (Little Italy). I lived in this area for years and it’s the perfect mix of what’s great about Toronto: Food(PG Clucks), music (Monarch), and cinema (The Royal) with a community feel.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Toronto Island is really the best green space in the city. Awesome inclusive beaches, trails, plus a nice lil ferry ride to get there. Ask me about camping there.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Cameron House – Run by such lovely folks and the music never misses.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Paul’s Boutique – Best spot for deals on used gear if you are quick with it.