Five Minutes With: Toronto R&B/Soul Artist Sean Jones

Sean Jones is a Juno Award-winning recording artist and actor. He starred in Toronto’s acclaimed Soul In The City at Casa Loma and is the first-ever musical ambassador for WestJet, where he created the popular WestJet Boarding Sessions. Sean has had the distinct honour of opening for Ellen DeGeneres’ arena tour and sharing the stage with music legends such as Stevie Wonder, Natalie Cole, David Foster, Usher, Beyoncé, Macy Gray, Eric Benét, Alan Frew, Divine Brown, and Jully Black. Recently, Sean wrapped up his Summer Soul series with standout performances at the Harbourfront Concert Stage and the legendary El Mocambo. Currently, he is preparing two self-produced Christmas concerts in Hamilton and Belleville, titled Holiday Soul, featuring special guests Divine Brown, Kellylee Evans, the legendary Jackie Richardson, and The Hamilton Youth Philharmonic. Both concerts will support local food banks.

With sold-out shows, appearances in films and commercials, and his music soaring at 30,000 feet on WestJet flights, Sean Jones continues to thrive in his passion, sharing his soulful music with audiences worldwide.

Name:

Sean Jones

Genre:

R&B/Soul

Founded:

2008

# of Albums:

4

Latest Album:

Weekend Lover

Latest Single:

If It Isn’t Luv

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Michael Jackson

Favourite musician now:

Doechi

Guilty pleasure song:

I Want It That Way – Backstreet Boys

Live show ritual:

Thanking God, The Universe, or whatever you want to call them, for another opportunity to do what I love and share it with the world

Favourite local musician:

Jackie Richardson

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early Bird

Road or studio?

Road

Any shows or albums coming up?

Working on a new EP right now that I am very excited about. The first single should be out in May/June.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook | Instagram

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Saltlicks.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

James Street. Lots of cool shops and new restaurants

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Peace Memorial because that’s where I take my daughter to play, and it was just renovated.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Hamilton Music Hall

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long & McQuade.