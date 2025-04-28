Homegrown Business: Melissa Major of Major Yoga and Fitness

Major Yoga & Fitness is a wellness company dedicated to helping people reach their healthiest potential through movement, mindfulness, and fun. We spoke with Melissa Major, the founder and lead instructor, to learn more about her unique approach to fitness, from high-energy boot camps to soothing sound bath experiences.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Major Yoga & Fitness is my wellness company that is dedicated to helping all people reach their healthiest potential through a variety of modalities.

My own branded classes I teach are:

– Major Power Yoga

– Major Power Core

– Dance Fitness

– Capoeira Dance

– Sergeant Major’s Bootcamp

– Meditation

I lead Sound Bath Experiences – a unique experience of soothing sounds and vibrations that will help relax your mind and body. The sound waves wash away stress and tension, leaving you feeling rejuvenated and refreshed. Sound Bath is a guided, meditative experience that uses sound healing instruments like crystal singing bowls, chimes, ocean drums, and mantras to help ease stress and anxiety. No experience is necessary; all people need to do is relax and listen. You can think of it as a really soothing (sonic) massage for your brain and nervous system.

I also lead day and week-long wellness retreats.

With Oxygen Yoga & Fitness Liberty Village, I teach classes in the infrared heated studio:

Tuesdays:

4:30pm – Hot Tone & Sculpt

5:30pm – Amazing Arms & Shoulders

Thursdays:

4:30pm – ABSolutely Burning Butts

Sundays:

5:30pm – Freedom Flow Yoga

7pm – Candlelight Deep Stretch & Relaxation

What made you want to do this work?

I love moving the body and making people feel good. The class environment is so special to me because the energy everyone brings helps everyone else to achieve more.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

How can we make wellness and fitness fun, challenging, and safe?

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Honestly, anyone and everyone who wants to work towards improving their wellness. I have a rule- come to class and sleep for 90% of the time if you want, and work out 10%. Maybe next time you come and do 11%. It’s all good, just make it to class.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Mostly from studios paying me to teach classes. As well as from special events and ticket prices for events.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Around the Liberty Village area, mostly.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Please give the answer as well.

Will I be challenged, but have some fun while doing it? (The answer is YES!).

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is seeing people work through their challenges and come out feeling stronger!

Worst part is the freelance / gig work nature of it- no sick days, a piecemeal schedule of many moving parts, no security, and all the other things that come along with freelancing/entrepreneur/gig work

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | Website

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Oxygen Yoga & Fitness Liberty Village