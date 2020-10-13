Charitable Choices: Support Emerging Female Artists with Honey Jam

Ebonnie Rowe has been instrumental in supporting the launch of notable Canadian artists including Nelly Furtado, through Honey Jam, as the program offers mentoring, education, performance and networking opportunities for female-identifying artists, culminating with a stellar showcase to highlight their growth. On October 1st, Honey Jam delivered their 25th Anniversary livestreamed show from the El Mocambo – it featured an alumni lineup performing a selection of renditions and medleys made famous by iconic women in music that have inspired them. This week we spoke to her to learn more.

Describe your charity/non-profit in a few sentences.

I run a non profit multicultural programme for young female artists that provides mentoring, educational, performance and networking opportunities called Honey Jam. We organize impactful experiences for the artists such as songwriting camps, industry workshops, mentor cafes, vocal & performance training and more. We provide a welcoming environment for young women to feel vulnerable, to learn, to build self-esteem and long lasting relationships.

What problem does it aim to solve?

There is a lack of developmental artist programmes aimed at female artists.

When did you start/join it?

1995

What made you want to get involved?

There was a need for a platform and safe space for emerging female artists.

What was the situation like when you started?

There were no such platforms/programmes, there was also no internet or google, etc. so not the accessibility to information or to be able to promote yourself.

How has it changed since?

Technology changed everything. There is so much you can do yourself now. It’s empowering for the artists. There are also more women in positions of power and more organizations like Women in Music and Girl Connected.

What more needs to be done?

More sustainable multi-year funding for programming to have more stability and to be able to do more for the artists

How can our readers help?

Follow us @thehoneyjam to see what we’re doing and come out and support when you can. Follow the artists and attend when they have gigs. Make a financial contribution.

Do you have any events coming up?

Yes we’re working on other events for later this year. Stay tuned on Instagram for all updates – @thehoneyjam.

Where can we follow you?

@thehoneyjam and our website.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome Toronto charity that you love?

YWCA programmes for women and girls.