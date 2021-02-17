“A Day in the Life” with Toronto pianist Morgan-Paige Melbourne

Morgan-Paige Melbourne has always been a daring and charismatic performer. Hailing from a family of professional, touring musicians, music has been the core of Morgan’s life quite literally from in the womb – there are family photos of Morgan’s mother performing onstage in the last stages of her third trimester! At age 3, she fell in love with a little white, upright Heintzman and begged her father for lessons. Once she learned how properly play Twinkle, Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star, there was no stopping her.

Morgan-Paige’s story with her piano began with The Music for Young Children Program, then Suzuki, and eventually graduating from the Royal Conservatory of Music program with the Associate and Licentiate diplomas in Piano Performance. She has competed and won numerous classes in the Kiwanis Music Festivals of Guelph, Stratford, North York, Toronto and Ottawa. She is a four-time provincial finalist (OMFA – Ontario Music Festival Association), placing in the top 6 in 2013 in her category for Diploma level piano. Morgan-Paige also competed in the national Canadian Music Competition 2017 winning third place for under-23 category for piano. Morgan has performed extensively in Toronto, GTA, Guelph, Bahamas, and recently Montreal and France. She also performed at Koerner Hall during Culture Days celebrations, the 21C Music Festival, Burdock Piano Fest in Toronto, Château d’Orquevaux Artist Residency in Orquevaux, France, the Cinéclub Film Society silent film festivals in Besançon, France, and Montreal, Québec, and Alexina Louie’s award ceremony at the Arts and Letters Club in Toronto.

To know her, is to love her, and when her fingers touch the keys, pure magic enfolds.

~ Written by Sandra Melbourne (sister)

Which ‘hood are you in?

I’m in Midtown/North Toronto which I find is a great balance between the hustle-and-bustle and the quietness of the city. I absolutely love going for long walks, so walking on Bloor, Queen St., and Harbour Front is one of the things I enjoy! In a non-pandemic world, you would definitely find me at a café doing some work, checking out art galleries and museums!

What do you do?

I am a concert pianist with focuses in contemporary music, improvisation, scoring and songwriting. I am also a piano teacher and youth choir director.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on the music for my collaboration with dancer Syreeta Hector and Tapestry Opera for the digital performance of Where Do I Go?. It captures life at our most difficult time using a combination of instrumental, improvisational, singing and spoken word elements to broaden the scope of how music depicts our livelihood. Other projects I’m working on are an EP collaboration with a friend as well as a work for choir.

Where can we find your work?

Where Do I Go? is streaming live on Tapestry Opera’s YouTube channel March 27, 8pm EST.

You can find my work on YouTube, music streaming platforms (i.e. Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play), social media and website.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/morgan.paige.m