“Five Minutes With” Toronto Singer and Mermaid Sia Shells

Sia Shells is an enchanting artist based in Toronto. She is a singer, songwriter, and mermaid that rhymes about the everyday magic we find through relationships, self love and dreams.

Sia Shells has been making music moves her whole life; school musicals and talent shows found a place in her heart from a very young age inspiring her to grow into her own individual music projects and becoming her own band. Finding joy in the sounds of David Bowie, Bjork, Billie Holiday, Hole, Portishead, Tricky, Massive Attack and Amy Winehouse, Sia Shells amalgamates themes from those legendary artists into her own sound which can be described as “mermaid electro” or “dream pop”.

Sia Shells has performed for the Canadian Royal Conservatory, The annual Mermaid Ball, Nuit Blanche Toronto and has opened for acts like Lil’ Debbie.

The mermaiding?- Sia Shells has been a mermaid forever! You can see her passion for the fantastical and her mermazing aesthetic on any of her social media platforms. Sia Shells’ aquatic adventures and mermaid lifestyle have led her to star in her own documentaries on VICE and Hooked on The Look.

Name: Sia Shells

Genre: Indie Pop / Lofi

Founded: 2017

# of Albums: 3

Latest Release: Magic Girl Feat. Ekelle

Latest Single: Magic girl Feat. Ekelle

Latest Video:

Favourite band as a teenager?

Omg, don’t make me choooose.. 😆So many musical influences have been a part of my journey throughout the years and I never know what mood I’m gonna be in next. But let’s start vocally: Amy Winehouse, Portishead, Hole, Bjork, Gwen Stefani. When it comes to musically: Daft Punk, David Bowie, Anything Mike Patton related, Massive Attack. The weirder, the better.

Favourite band now?

I usually alternate between Tame Impala (love their psychedelic vibes) and R&B or hip hop beats from artists like Joji, Frank Ocean, WILLOW, Tobi Lou, Mac Miller. I like to throw in a sprinkle of lush voices like Ari, Janelle Monae, Lorde. Gotta have a good mix of all those to get my energy going strong on a day to day!

Guilty Pleasure Song?

ABBA-SOS, it’s SO good and timeless. We all need a little ABBA in our lives.

Live Show Ritual?

Hyping myself up pre-show to all of my fave songs on blast while dancing in front of the mirror, high energy yoga sesh, superfood vegan smoothie, trying to decide which outfit to wear… (which can take a whileeee, trust me). Oh! And kitty cuddles, can’t forget the kitty cuddles.

Favourite local artist?

The Weeknd for sure! He’s accomplished so much and worked hard to get to where he is now.

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl always! I always get inspiration going after the sun sets! Must be something in the stars and the moon!

Road or studio?

Studio! I love stepping inside a studio and getting the rush of creativity surging through. I’m kind of a perfectionist so it’s an ideal setting to figuring out every single little detail of my tracks. I MISS SHOWS so much! I hope they can happen again soooon because nothing beats the kind of energy of vibing off the crowd in the moment. It’s special. It’s magical.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Magic Girl is my newest drop and I’ll be releasing an adorable anime inspired music video to go along with it in mid march! Stay tuned.

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Superfood salad from Fresh 100%

Queen or College St?

QUEEN! Always.

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

Trinity is my bae.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti! Love them flavors.

Where can we follow you?

Anywhere you hang out! You can swim by my Instagram @siashells, TikTok @siashells, Twitter @Siashells, Youtube @Siashells, FB: @Siashells! Stream “Magic Girl” now: https://soundcloud.com/siashells/magic-girl

Spotify link – https://open.spotify.com/track/4fOMwEnp5gxNSQkUmG5yog?si=siV0EojNTc6AdMel4z5gfA

Favourite local Restaurant:

Buddha’s Vegan restaurant has the BEST vegan lemon chicken with rice ever. For sweet stuff, I’m obsessed with Bunner’s in Kensington Market and Bloomer’s donuts!