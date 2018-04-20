“Five Minutes With” Canadian Blues and Roots Musician Sue Foley

Name: Sue Foley

Founded: First album in 1992

# of Albums: 15

Latest Release: The Ice Queen

Latest Video

Bio

Sue Foley is a multi-award-winning musician and one of the finest blues and roots artists working

today. She is a veritable triple-threat of musical talent as a guitarist, songwriter and vocalist. As with many blues women of the past, Foley has a long history of defying convention, and being a positive role model for aspiring, young female musicians.

She has been working professionally since the age of 16, and by the age of 21, Foley had relocated to Austin, Texas, and began recording for Antone’s, the esteemed blues label and historic nightclub that helped launch the career of Stevie Ray Vaughan and many others. In the two decades that have followed, Sue Foley has been busy touring and recording steadily, all while toting her signature pink paisley Fender Telecaster. In 2001, she won the prestigious Juno Award (Canadian equivalent of the Grammy) and also holds the record for the most Maple Blues Awards in Canada and has earned three Trophees de Blues de France. She has also garnered several nominations at the Blues Music Awards from The Blues Foundation.

Latest Single:

Fool’s Gold feat Billy F Gibbons

Favourite Restaurant:

Bacchus Roti

Favourite band as a teenager:

Rolling Stones

Favourite band now:

Rolling Stones

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Bitch by the Rolling Stones

Live Show Ritual:

Rushing around frantically

Favourite local artist:

Paul Reddick

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Terroni

Queen or College St?

Queen

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Check out Sue’s new album “The Ice Queen” on her website.