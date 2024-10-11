Five Minutes With: Toronto Art Rock Band Sunset Rubdown

Twenty-odd years ago Spencer Krug began using the name Sunset Rubdown for his solo bedroom recordings, experiments too low-fi and odd for what was then a blossoming Wolf Parade, but by 2006 Sunset Rubdown had evolved into a full band, with members Michael Doerksen, Jordan Robson-Cramer, and Camilla Wynne joining Krug on stage and in the studio.

By 2009 the band had released three critically acclaimed albums, Shut Up I Am Dreaming, Random Spirit Lover, and (with the addition of Mark Nicol on bass) Dragon Slayer. Sunset Rubdown toured extensively across North America, Europe, and Japan, before quietly disbanding after their final show in Tokyo, in late 2009.

After nearly fourteen years inactive, the band reformed for a suite of reunion tours across North America in 2023. In 2024, with the addition of Nicholas Merz on bass and the absence of Michael Doerksen on guitar, they recorded their fourth studio album, Always Happy To Explode.

Name:

Camilla from Sunset Rubdown

Genre:

Art rock

Founded:

2004, but recently reunited after 13 years break up

# of Albums:

4

Latest Album:

Always Happy to Explode (out September 20th)

Latest Single:

Reappearing Rat

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Robert Smith

Favourite musician now:

Robert Smith

Guilty pleasure song:

A.M. by One Direction

Live show ritual:

Getting in a tight circle and taking deep breaths together, which somehow persisted even after two of us got COVID-19 on tour.

Favourite local musician:

Fiver

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird (I have a toddler)

Road or studio?

Both

Any shows or albums coming up?

New record out this fall (Always Happy To Explode, available for preorder here) and a tour to go with it (tickets available here) — Toronto is October 30th at Concert Hall… and I have a new cookbook coming out October 22nd.

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Dotty’s, the best neighbourhood spot ever

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Maybe Dundas? It simply never ends and had so many businesses and parks I love along it. Could sure use a bike lane though.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

While I love all the parks, High Park you can really get lost in, see swans in, swim in, play in. It wins.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

I have a real soft spot for Lee’s Palace because Sun Rub has played it so many times.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sonic Boom