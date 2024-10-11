Spookiest and most fun things to do in Toronto

If the month of October is your favourite time of year we’re guessing you’re someone who not only loves the crisp fall air but also everything spooky! We’re here for it all! It’s no secret that Toronto is filled with ghost stories and haunted buildings but we also have a few very special happenings that makes this time of year even more spooktacular. Here’s what made our list!

LEGENDS OF HORROR: at CASA LOMA: until November 2

This is quite possibly the BEST year yet! For those, like us, who have made this a tradition expect some new immersive experiences in this walk through at your pace scream-filled night. Meanders throughout the grounds of our city’s famed castle. Casa Loma has once again been transformed into a fully dark and immersive theatrical experience. This “promenade theatre”, takes audience participants through a 2 km trail commencing in the lower gardens of Casa Loma and winding its way through the castle’s bowels, tunnels and darkest spaces. Meet some ghoulish figures (actors) and be prepared to for fantastical animatronics to jump. The fun and very scream-worthy experience will be sure to be an unforgettable one! Need to catch your breath? No worries, there’s a mid-point pavilion that is great to grab an elixir or two. Note: there are some “family friendly” times with no actors that won’t cause nightmares. Open October 3 to November 2. Tickets and Details here.

JAYMES WHITE SÉANCE EXPERIENCE: Stanley Garrison, Exhibition Place until November 30

Back for another year is this unforgettable night of conjuring spirits in this authentic Victorian-style séance. This year, White takes willing participants into the unsettling space of the historic Stanley Garrison. Located on the Exhibition Grounds, next to Hotel X Toronto. According to White, there are five to six resident spirits that are known to roam the premises. He’s excited to see who will come forth during these evenings. He also tells us the Barracks have a much darker vibe than any location he’s ever conducted these séances at. Highly recommend packing an overnight back and plan a stay at Hotel X to make an unforgettable mini-escape to decompress. This is the ninth year White has been offering these unique and fully immersive experiences. We can tell you first hand that each one is very different. Multiple dates and times. Tickets and Details here.

HALLOWEEN HAUNT at Canada’s Wonderland: until November 2

The spooky season opens from September 27 to November 3 on select nights here. If you love a scream-filled night, you’ll love this as the theme park transforms into nights filled with unforgettable thrills and unspeakable horror. Immerse yourself in the nightmare with seven terrifying scare zones, hundreds of monsters, heart pumping night rides, live entertainment and six mazes including the new Demons of the Deep where you’ll discover horrifying creatures lurking in a deserted underwater lab. Details here.

The theme park is also still open during the daytime on weekends! Camp Spooky returns for families with little kiddies. This experience includes scare-free attractions, live shows, costume parties, and trick-or-treating. Included in general admission. Tickets are available online here.

ANGEL MORGAN 25TH ANNUAL HALLOWEEN SHOW: The Factory Theatre, October 18,

One of the most well-known psychics in the city will return to interact with audience members at this very special 25th anniversary show. At this event, Angel Morgan will once again tap into spiritual guides in front of a live (and otherwise) audience on stage. If you’re hoping to connect with loved ones, and even pets, as well as learn fascinating facts and lore from other cultures, this one can’t be missed!

BLACK LAGOON POP UP: BAR MORDECAI (1272 Dundas St. West) October 16 to 31

The award-winning Halloween pop-up is masterminded by bar industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage. Returning this October, this highly-anticipated event promises a spine-tingling immersive experience with a brand-new cocktail menu. Black Lagoon will haunt 35 bars across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, offering guests a wickedly delightful time. Submerging for its 4th annual year, the pop-up continues to captivate audiences with its dark, alluring atmosphere and expertly crafted cocktails that embody the eerie spirit of Halloween.

HELL BAR POP UP: at OFFWORLD BAR (739 Queen Street West), October 1 to 31

It’s apparently better to party in Hell at this latest sip and sin hotspot! Sinners and saints are welcome to celebrate the spooky season with this unique experience. Yes, it’s as fun as it sounds. With thematic cocktails and food you’ll want to sell your soul for. Just to give you an idea…Satan’s Meatball Roulette: Six meatballs arrive at your table on a plate. Two of them are invisibly infused with housemade ghost-pepper hot sauce. Are you and your friends brave enough to face the hellish heat? (Served with an optional tall glass of milk, for the unfortunate.) The Fallen Angel: Served in a hollowed-out copy of the Holy Bible, this premium cocktail requires a secret demonic code to access its powerful contents. Not only that, there are special events happening all month long including Tarot Tuesdays: Concerned about your ultimate doom? Celebrity tarotologist Laura Hokstad, of Rue Morgue’s Terror Tarot and CBC’s Coven, is on hand every Tuesday in October to read your cards and pronounce your fate. Campfire Ghost Stories: The most terrifying open-mic in the city. On Wednesday, October 9, bring your best ghost story to share on stage at Hellbar. We’ll have prizes for the best ones. Plus horror-cocktail classes, Sinful Sundays classic horror movie film screenings, and more! See the full slate here.

ILLUMI SPOOKY HALLOWEEN NIGHT WALK:

The ghouls and witches are back! The nights come alive with over 600,000 square feet and over 20 million bright lights and all things spooktacular at this autumn and Halloween themed walk through experience. Fun for the family and filled with wonder and imagination. All twinkly lights shine as soon as the sun sets. By the way, there is a designated dog friendly date as well on October 16. SDetails here.

MORE HAUNTED TORONTO LOCATIONS:

We wrote about some of the most famous haunted locations in the city that you can visit from historic theatres to the Distillery District to the eerie building on U of Toronto campus. Some will offer tours to enter as well. Here’s our list! Link here.

You can also find a Self-Guided Walking Tour of Downtown Toronto pulled together by the Toronto Ghosts & Hauntings Research Society here. Just be aware of your surroundings.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PET EVENTS:

The Bentway Pet Howl’oween Event: October 26, 12 noon to 4 pm

Get your canine costumes ready, Howl’oween is back! We’re excited to present our beloved, annual spooky-season tradition on Saturday, October 26 from noon to 4:00pm at Strachan Gate on our main site. With presenting sponsor Ren’s Pets, we invite all Toronto dogs and their owners to participate in a fun, dog-focused afternoon with a costume contest, amazing pooch prizes, music, warm drinks, and local fur-endly vendors from Toronto Dog Mom Market. Bring your best tricks and treats! Prizes for best costumes.

Yonge & Lawrence BIA Pet Howlaween Parade and Event: October 26, 10 am to 12 noon

No need to head downtown! Join in this fun neighbourhood and family-friendly Howlaween parade and event in support of The Farley Foundation. The parade (on the sidewalk) will walk a loop along Yonge Street while stopping at various shops and businesses for treats (for dogs and humans), samples, and more. Meet and greet with Angel Morgan (Pet Communicator and Psychic), professional dog photographer Mel Lem Photography on site, goodies at Spinks Veterinary Clinic, and more! First 100 pup families will receive a YLVBIA reusable shopping tote. Contests include Tickless Canada (at Pet Valu, they’ll also have a photos station and other giveaways!), Land & Sea Pet Treats Bundles, and that much sought after glow in the dark Ghost Golden Retriever courtesy of Home Depot. Photo stations throughout. $5 nail trims at Sobaka Grooming Salon, coupons, and kids activity sheets from Panda Mandarin School. Bring your spare coins for the coin drop donation box. 100% of the collection will go to The Farley Foundation to assist those who are struggling financially to pay for veterinary care for their pets. Pets must be on a leash at all times. Costumes optional! Details here.

Riverside Howl-a-ween Dog Party: Joel Weeks Park, October 27, 10 am to 3 pm

Join in the fun and dress your spooky season’s best! Prizes for best dog costume contest will happen at noon. Free photo booth on site, and pawsome vendors too! Note, family-friendly events happening also at Riverside Common Park. More details here.