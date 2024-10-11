Pink Triangle Press Launches Inaugural Pink Awards

Recognized as one of the longest-running queer media enterprises globally, Pink Triangle Press (PTP) is set to shine a spotlight on an extraordinary lineup of 2SLGBTQIA+ Canadian celebrities and activists. These “champions” are making a significant impact in their communities and paying it forward in remarkable ways. On November 7, PTP will host a pioneering gala event in Toronto to honour these changemakers like never before.

The evening event will be hosted by Queen Priyanka, the winner of Canada’s Drag Race and a prominent drag pop superstar. The gala will feature a star-studded roster of game-changers, including professional hockey player Marie-Philip Poulin, actor, producer, and writer Elliot Page, activist Latoya Nugent, and renowned musicians Jeremy Dutcher and Rufus Wainwright. The champions will gather at The Globe and Mail Centre to celebrate and bestow awards to their chosen charities, acknowledging the vital work these organizations do for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

PTP continues its legacy of amplifying the voices of creators, thinkers, and activists, promoting equality and freedom for all. Among the honourees, established activist and philanthropist Salah Bachir will receive a Legacy Award in recognition of his lifelong contributions. Besides Rufus Wainwright and Jeremy Dutcher, musician Katie Tupper will also be performing at the event, adding to the mirthful atmosphere as attendees join in the celebration and awards ceremony.

David Walberg, Executive Director and CEO of PTP shared insights with the Toronto Guardian about the future of the PTP Pink Awards, emphasizing their importance in today’s climate. “We envision the Pink Awards as an evening of queer joy, where we celebrate 2SLGBTQIA+ excellence and encourage support for the people and organizations that make meaningful change in our communities,” Walberg stated. He underscored the importance of promoting positive public narratives by sharing the inspiring stories of exceptional 2SLGBTQIA+ people. “This is incredibly important in our current times,” he noted.

Walberg expressed a commitment to enhancing queer representation in the screen industries. “In the future, we definitely see recognizing excellence in Canadian screen portrayals as a way to mark and celebrate the best in class,” he added. PTP has recently released its inaugural Pink Paper, a comprehensive report addressing representation in films, television, streaming, and video games.

“Pink Triangle Press has been advocating for our communities for more than 50 years,” Walberg remarked. He acknowledged the need for accurate and meaningful 2SLGBTQIA+ stories, reinforcing PTP’s dedication to improving visibility and access for queer and trans people in Canada. “We know the heroes who have made a real difference, and we will continue to look for opportunities to celebrate trailblazers – from the past and present,” he affirmed.

Shannon Burns, iHeartRadio Correspondent, Virgin Radio National Mid-Day Host, and Etalk Reporter, will be taking the helm on the Pink Awards red carpet. “I am personally so excited to take part in an event that celebrates diverse voices and stories of the queer community,” Burns said. “The night will offer an opportunity to honour the strength, creativity and adversities that we as 2SLGBTQIA+ face. I look forward to hearing the stories of love, respect and pride!”

This landmark event is proudly sponsored by DECIEM: The Abnormal Beauty Company, with a partnership presented by BMO. Together with media partners such as The Globe and Mail and Bell Media, PTP aims to create and share a multimedia series highlighting the work of these five champions and their transformative contributions.