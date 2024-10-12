Ciara the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

October 12, 2024 Demian Vernieri Lifestyle, Pets

Ciara is a very sweet cat with lots of energy! She needs a lot of attention and play, as she is very high energy. Loves playing fetch and sleeping on laps. Like chin scratches and ear rubs.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 6 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.

 

About Demian Vernieri 676 Articles
Demian is an Argentinian retired musician, avid gamer and editor for the Montréal Guardian, Toronto Guardian, Calgary Guardian and Vancouver Guardian websites.
