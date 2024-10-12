Ciara the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Ciara is a very sweet cat with lots of energy! She needs a lot of attention and play, as she is very high energy. Loves playing fetch and sleeping on laps. Like chin scratches and ear rubs.

Ciara

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 6 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

