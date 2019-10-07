Homegrown Business: Culture Pack curated urban arts experiences

Culture Pack launched in September with a simple goal – to inspire passion for the arts amongst younger audiences.

To achieve their mission, the organization offers seasonal curated packages with three different art focused events such as theatre, ballet, opera, etc. The packages include exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to cultural insiders.

We spoke with Culture Pack’s co-founder Sarah Robertson to find out more about what they do.

What is your business called and what does it do?

At Culture Pack, we offer curated urban arts experience packages. These seasonal packages include a selection of three different art or cultural events (like theatre, music, art, dance and film!), paired with exclusive access to insiders (like cast members, artists and musicians), along with pre or post-show food and drinks at interesting eateries.

The Fall/Winter pack is currently available at culturepackTO.com, and includes:

○ A Streetcar Named Desire at Soulpepper Theatre Company

○ Orpheus Alive at The National Ballet of Canada, with a pre-bite at Assembly Hall

○ And an art exhibition called Wild – with a DJ, sake- tasting and featured discussion with an artist and curator –at the Textile Museum of Canada

The price? Only $200!

What made you want to do this work?

Culture Pack was founded with a mission to inspire passion for – and attendance at – Toronto’s dynamic arts and culture scene amongst younger adult audiences

What problem does this solve?

We’re very aware of the barriers that younger generations –millennials and especially Gen-Z’s – face when it comes to getting involved in the arts & culture scene here in Toronto – and indeed, in many North American cities as well. These barriers range from a fear of not understanding – believing that the opera or ballet is not accessible to them – to a lack of awareness. We’re incredibly lucky in Toronto that this city offers a plethora of events and activities to do every single day, but a lack of awareness means that younger audiences are potentially unaware of arts & cultural events that they may love. This is especially true if you’re a newcomer to the city.

And perhaps the biggest barrier – which sometimes is just perception, but sometimes is reality – is expensive ticket prices. Aside from the obvious – with arts & culture events often coming with a higher price tag – there’s often a trepidation of “what if I don’t like it” or “what if I can’t find anyone to go with me” when taking a chance on “big-ticket” experience. What’s great about Culture Pack is that you have the “permission” in a sense not to like everything, and you never have to worry about finding someone to go with you – as we go in a group.

We’ve really focused on removing these three key barriers with our seasonal pack, which blends exclusive, group-priced tickets with social, behind-the-scenes experiences in a community setting.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our key target are the young and independent – those who are under 40 and are seeking out new experiences, or who want a pre-planned date night out, or who are looking to meet new people in a unique, fun and inspiring way.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Culture Pack works closely with our partners in the arts and culture communities to plan and deliver packaged experiences that provide great value – as well as a great experience – to our community.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

Our packs will bring our members to different arts & cultural events all around the city. But you can find Culture Pack online at culturepackTO.com or on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

We are unique! And so it’s difficult for our community to compare services, as we are the only company currently offering a curated arts & culture package of this kind

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

We really love introducing people to the arts and cultural experiences that we love ourselves, inspiring curiosity and discovery. And – honestly – we even love showing people that it’s okay not to like everything you see – in the same way it’s okay not to enjoy a movie! We’re just happy that you had the chance to try something new!

The worst part? Having to choose which three activities to include in our package, because this city truly has so many incredible cultural events. That said, we’re focused on offering diverse and different events from package to package – with the goal of truly representing Toronto’s dynamic arts & cultural scene.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

That the arts are often “preaching to the choir”. The people who will often experience the greatest impact are not in the room!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

I love to shop local in my neighbourhood – I believe strongly in supporting all of the small merchants who provide such great service. And of course we love the cultural and arts institutions!