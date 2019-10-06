Fattoush salad recipe from Jasmine Kitchen catering

Jasmine Kitchen will bring you delicious dishes from Damascus. Classic, homestyle Syrian food: Made with Love, Made with Passion.

Ingredients

-2 loaves pita bread.

-3 Medium ripe tomatoes, chopped, or 4 cups cherry tomatoes, halved.

-1 Pound Persian cucumbers, or one 1-pound English hothouse cucumber, quartered lengthwise, thinly sliced crosswise.

-3 Scallions, thinly sliced.

-2 Little Gem or baby romaine lettuces, or 1 small head romaine lettuce, trimmed, cut crosswise into 3/4″ strips.

-2 Cups (loosely packed) flat-leaf parsley leaves.

-2 Cups purslane leaves or additional 3/4″-strips romaine lettuce.

-1 Cup fresh mint leaves.

Dressing

-3 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice.

-2 Tablespoons pomegranate molasses.

-2 Small garlic cloves, minced.

-2 Teaspoons white wine vinegar.

-1/2 Teaspoon dried mint.

-1/2 Cup olive oil.

-Salt to taste.

Directions

1. Heat 3 tbsp. of olive oil in a large pan. Break the pita bread into pieces, and place in the heated oil. Fry briefly until browned, Remove the pita chips from the heat and place on paper towels to drain.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the chopped lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, sliced scallions, mint, purslane and parsley.

3. Add the dressing and toss lightly.

4. Finally, add the pita chips, and toss one more time. Transfer to small serving bowls or plates. Enjoy the homestyle Syrian food!

For more information on Jasmine Kitchen, check out our website and our story.