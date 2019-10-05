Leah is looking for a new family in the Toronto area

Leah is a lovely girl just waiting for the perfect person to come and take her home. She was surrendered to us after living in one home her entire life. She is the kind of cat that wants to trust, but she was understandably pretty frightened of us when she first arrived. Despite our best efforts, she had no idea that we were doing everything we could to help her. Leah still suffers from anxiety but is doing her best to be brave now that she is safe and secure in one of our dedicated foster homes.

After giving Leah the time she needed to settle in, she has come out of her shell and begun to explore her temporary home! Shes loves a good cuddle session and will let you know how happy she is with her lovely purr. The way to Leah’s heart definitely includes treats! She loves sharing a snack with her favourite human and playing with the wand toy. Her ideal home would give her the calm, patient environment that she needs to be the brave girl she knows she can be.

Leah

Age: 9 years 4 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

