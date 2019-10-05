“A Day in the Life” with young Toronto creative Michaela

Michaela is extraordinary, she can do anything she sets her mind to. She moved to Toronto 4 years ago and enrolled at Oasis Skateboard Factory, an alternative school for graffiti art and skateboarding. Mich is a talented artist who uses her skills to create magic in her own life. When in a creative mood, Mich impresses with her dynamic skills and displays her work whether it be painting or drawing. More in-tune with life outside the city where she grew up, she keeps herself connected to Toronto and the country. Mich is, and always has been, an animal lover and spends most of her time with her dogs and happy to always get into conversations about them.

Since appearing in the documentary, 17 And Life Doesn’t Wait, Mich has created a beautiful life for herself surrounded by wonderful people. She uses her past few years of struggle as a learning tool and a building block for growth. Mich is happy and continues to carry her positive energy on her shoulders and spread it amongst people she encounters daily. Mich shares her story regularly and uses it to encourage growth and resilience in others.

-Quincy (Mich’s Partner)

What hood are you in?

I live in the Upper Beaches! My partner and I rent an apartment and accompanying us are Olive, and Jubejube our dogs.

What do you do?

Currently I work as a barista downtown. And you can catch me in the documentary 17 And Life Doesn’t Wait, where the film will have a screening at Innis Town Hall on Thursday September 19 at 6:30pm, then will be broadcast/streamed on TVO.org, Thursday September 26, starting at 9pm. In my free time you can catch me with friends or spending time with my dogs.

What are you currently working on?

After graduating from school, I realized the art that was made I wanted to keep for myself, and not be sold or made public. That was important for me. I regularly paint and draw but currently don’t have any major projects in that area. My passion truly lies in dogs and working with animals, so currently I’m in school for dog obedience training! I’m very excited about this, and my dream is to open my own rescue.

Where can we find your work?

Since I keep the art I have made to myself, it’s all in my home. My walls are covered in paintings and drawings made by myself, friends, new artists and cool people. I do share some pictures from my sketchbook and walls. You can certainly see some of this work and my fascination with art and skateboarding in the documentary 17 And Life Doesn’t Wait.