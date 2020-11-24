“Five Minutes With” Toronto-Based Artist Tasha Angela

Toronto based artist, Tasha Angela, is a talented singer/songwriter/pianist/composer who stole our attention at Jessie Reyez’ songwriting camp in early 2019. Awe struck with her tone and melodies we’ve sunk into the writing and have come to love the seeming innocence that belies a maturity beyond her years.

Introduced to Dan Kurtz (Dragonette & The New Deal) and his studio, The Asylum, in the spring of 2019 – Tasha found a home that was both comfortable and supportive. It was at The Asylum that she began working and recording the majority of her “Hidden Gems EP” in earnest with producer/arranger Sam “Avenue” Willows (Carousel, Dragonette, Tokyo Police Club). This body of work also includes one single “Up To You” – which was produced by Juno Award winner, Rich Kidd at the Jessie Reyez writing camp. All the songs were then mixed by Howie Beck (Feist, Dragonette, Charlotte Day Wilson, etc. ).

Tasha Angela is a Honey Jam 2017 alumni and has performed on a few other stages in Toronto including showcases with Talent Nation and with Second Nature Group. With that said, Tasha is still very much an emerging artist. We think she’s really special.

Name: Tasha Angela

Genre: Soul & R&B

Founded: 2019

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: “Hidden Gems”

Latest Single: “Déjà Vu”

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Jabistro

Favourite band as a teenager:

Sade

Favourite band now:

Tame Impala

Guilty Pleasure Song:

I’m getting used to you Selena Q

Live Show Ritual:

Yoga and Sound Healing

Favourite local artist:

Mac Demarco

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni ( followed with a tiramisu )

Queen or College St?

Queen St

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Both

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet

Where can we follow you?

insta: tasha__angela YouTube: Tasha Angela

Any shows or albums coming up?

Deja Vu latest single