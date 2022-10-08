Minuit the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Minuit is 95% sugar and 5% spice! Affectionate and playful, she is looking to enjoy her senior years with a loving family. This sweet and special kitty comes with free post-adoption support.

With her old soul and loving personality, Minuit will soon become your new playmate and companion. While she is cautious by nature, she is a friendly girl who responds very well to reassuring talk, petting, brushing, and treats. With these strategies, she will very quickly come to enjoy receiving pets and attention from you! And when she’s not rubbing against your legs asking for pets, you can find her looking out the window at the world going by, chasing around a motorized toy or laser pointer, or drinking at her favourite water fountain. She would benefit from a quiet home with an owner who will help her live out her golden years in peace.

Minuit is friendly, playful, and loving – just what you need in your new favourite sidekick!

Minuit

Age: 15 Years 3 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown / Black

Spayed/Neutered:Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

