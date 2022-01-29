Marvin the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Marvin is often shy at first, but once he grows used to his surroundings, he is quite confident. What will help Marvin thrive in his new home is a schedule. He likes to eat at the same time, every day – consistency is key!

He rejoices in laying around with his humans and will sleep with you at night. He loves for you to pet him and will give you gentle pats with his paws if you stop petting him before he’s ready for you to stop.

Marvin prefers that any door between you and him remain open so that he can always be with you. If he’s not following you around, he’s passed out curled up on something comfy.

As a senior, Marvin would prefer a calm and quiet environment to relax in. He hasn’t lived with other cats, children, or dogs and might prefer it that way. But he would love a forever family that is home most of the day – a single person or multiple person household. The more people around, the more love and attention Marvin will get.

The best thing about his senior sweetheart is that he’s always ready for cuddles. Marvin will surely bring tons of love into his new forever home.

Marvin

Age: 11 Years 9 Months

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: Orange / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.