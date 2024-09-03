Charitable Choices: Kirstie Clarida of the Toronto Humane Society

Kirsti Clarida, RVT, Director of Academic Strategy at Toronto Humane Society, brings her extensive background in education, veterinary care, and wildlife associations to her new role, supporting the organization as a leader in animal welfare. Clarida’s work focuses on helping people understand the bond between humans and animals, ensuring all animals receive necessary care, whether it’s shelter or veterinary support for them and their guardians. Her efforts highlight the role of veterinary social workers and promote the mission to foster a humane approach to animal care.

Clarida’s recent appointment in July 2024 marks a new chapter for the Toronto Humane Society, an organization with a rich history dating back over 137 years to its founding in 1886. Motivated by long-standing support for the organization’s vision and mission, Clarida sees her role as a perfect fit to address the challenges within the system with a creative and unique approach.

Since her arrival, the organization has already seen positive changes, with new partnerships and exciting plans on the horizon. However, the mission to improve the lives of animals is ongoing. The Toronto Humane Society aims to continue expanding public veterinary services, pet training programs, community day events, urgent care programs, and the pet food bank, all vital to supporting Torontonians.

Readers can support the Toronto Humane Society through donations, which are crucial for funding these essential services. More information on how to contribute can be found here. Additionally, mark your calendars for two upcoming events: Paws in the Park Presented by Amazon on September 21st and the second annual Humane Open Golf Tournament at Angus Glen Golf Club in Markham, ON.

For more updates, follow Kirsti Clarida on LinkedIn and visit the Toronto Humane Society’s website. Clarida also recommends supporting Toronto Pflag, a local charity that does incredible work in the community. Visit their website to learn more.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

I am thrilled to bring my previous experiences in education, veterinary care, and wildlife associations to the Toronto Humane Society where I can apply my expertise to supporting them as leaders in animal welfare. This new program is one more way we are demonstrating our commitment to creating a compassionate society where every animal is respected and valued.

As Director of Academic Strategy, I am focused on helping people understand the bond between humans and animals. My main priority is to emphasize the importance of ensuring that all animals receive the care they need, whether it’s shelter or veterinary support for them and their guardians. Our current work highlighting the role of veterinary social workers is also closely connected and both promotes our mission to foster a humane approach and to improve the lives of animals.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Toronto Humane Society is helping pets and their families with challenges, locally and internationally. We’ve expanded our services to assist families and their pets, including the pet food bank, animal behavioural training, and veterinary appointments. We are raising awareness about care costs and the number of animals and families that can’t access the care they need. We’re also working to do more to meet our own community’s needs. In 2023, we raised awareness about a crisis facing pets and their families through our campaign, www.TorontoInCrisis.com. Since the campaign’s launch, we’ve raised essential funds and expanded services to help animals and their families.

When did you start/join it?

I joined recently, in July 2024. Toronto Humane Society started over 137 years ago, in 1886.

What made you want to get involved?

I’ve always supported the vision and mission of the Toronto Humane Society. While working in the college system as an educator of veterinary technicians, there were many graduates who went on to great careers there, so I knew the culture was also positive. When the strategic plan grew to include an area devoted to supporting the mission through education, it felt like the perfect fit. The challenges in the system need a creative one-of-a-kind approach and the Toronto Humane Society is ready to accept that challenge.

What was the situation like when you started?

Prior to arriving at the Toronto Humane Society, the role of academic strategy didn’t exist. The biggest opportunity that we are going to explore is bringing graduates from all veterinary-related programs to complete their residency and work placement hours together. Currently, all programs are separated which can be challenging when each role is connected in the same team the moment they start working.

How has it changed since?

The role is still very new, but we have already had great meetings with new partners, and we are excited to start sharing our successes.

What more needs to be done?

Improving the lives of animals is an ongoing mission and will always keep us busy as a charity. We need to continue expanding our public veterinary services, pet training program, community day, urgent care program, pet food bank and other services that are vital to Torontonians.

How can our readers help?

Donations are greatly appreciated and help fund our work in improving the lives of animals! You can learn more about the many ways you can support the organization on our website.

Do you have any events coming up?

We have two upcoming events!

1. Mark your calendar for our largest fundraising event of the year! Paws in the Park Presented by Amazon will be bursting with fun activities for both people and pets. Participate in training courses, strike a pose at the photo booth, relax in the beverage garden, and explore the many vendors. Join us on September 21st at 11 River Street.

2. Join us for Toronto Humane Society’s second annual Humane Open Golf Tournament! Together we will tee off to improve the lives of animals in your community and beyond, and enjoy a day of golf at the beautiful Angus Glen Golf Club located in Markham, ON.

Where can we follow you?

Website | LinkedIn

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Toronto Pflag