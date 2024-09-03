Peanut the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Peanut is a sweet, playful female dog who just needs a bit of time to trust and feel comfortable. Initially, she can be anxious, taking a moment to come out of her kennel and reacting to unfamiliar noises and sights. While she pulls on the leash when she’s eager to go, her attentiveness to her handler is clear. Loose leash training is a work in progress, but Peanut’s sweetness shines through. She loves chasing toys in the dog park and has a goofy, fun-loving nature.

During walks around the neighborhood, she does well observing things that make her unsure, like skateboarders, from a distance. Peanut’s joker smile, tongue out and panting, shows her joy during outings. Though she can be a bit mouthy at first, she quickly settles down to relax in the shade. She enjoys lots of sniffing and curiously watching her surroundings. Peanut is a delightful companion ready for a loving home.

Peanut

Breed: Cane Corso, Mix

Age: 2 Years old

Sex: Female

Size: XL

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.