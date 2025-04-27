Recipe for Deli Sprinkle Cookie

Buttery, nutty, and rolled in a joyful coat of sprinkles, the Deli Sprinkle Cookie is a nostalgic favourite straight from the pages of Arthurs: Home of the Nosh. A staple at Montreal’s Arthurs Nosh Bar, these cheerful cookies are as fun to make as they are to eat—crisp on the outside, tender in the middle, and bursting with big deli energy.

Deli Sprinkle Cookie

Makes 24 cookies

Ingredients:

226 g (1 cup) butter, at room temperature

83 g (2/3 cup) powdered sugar

245 g (1¾ cups) flour

3 g (¾ teaspoon) salt

110 g (¾ cup) toasted almonds, finely chopped

200 g (1 cup) sprinkles

Directions:

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream together the butter and sugar on medium until light and fluffy. Turn the mixer to low and add the flour and salt. Mix until just combined, then add the almonds and mix in. Shape the dough into balls the size of Ping-Pong balls (about 30 g/1 oz each). Pour the sprinkles into a shallow dish. Roll the balls in the sprinkles, and gently reshape if necessary. Transfer to a sheet tray, and freeze until solid, at least 1 hour and up to overnight. If opting for the longer freeze, transfer to an airtight container once hard to save space and protect them from the freezer air. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375°F. Arrange the cookies on a room-temperature, parchment-lined sheet tray, leaving 2 inches between them. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, rotating halfway through. The bottoms should be golden. Let cool in the pan, then transfer to an airtight container, where they’ll keep at room temperature for 3 to 5 days.

***

Arthurs: Home of the Nosh is the upcoming debut cookbook from Raegan Steinberg, Alexandre Cohen, and Evelyne Eng, hitting shelves on May 6, 2025, from Appetite by Random House. This vibrant, personality-packed collection brings the beloved Jewish comfort food of Montreal’s Arthurs Nosh Bar into home kitchens, with standout brunches, deli favourites, and Shabbat dishes inspired by the co-owners’ family roots and restaurant classics. With playful design, stunning photography by Karolina Jez, and unfiltered stories from the authors, it’s a joyful celebration of food, family, and noshing.