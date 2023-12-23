Cocoa the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Cocoa is a beautiful purebred Scottish Fold Longhair. Her current owners believe she will be happier in a single-cat home, so have made the difficult decision to rehome her. Cocoa is pretty independent, although she does like to be near you (will often sit in the same room on the couch, or sit outside the closed bedroom door and wait to be let in). They say she is not a lap cat and prefers not to be picked up. She does like to be petted when she is relaxing. Cocoa can be curious – likes to get into closets and she loves to find new hiding spots in high places (on shelves etc). Cocoa has been struggling with inappropriate urination, and her owners believe her peeing is related to aggressive play from her sister cat and/or when they have guests over (she hides away, doesn’t like new people). They believe it may resolve if she’s in a quieter home as the only pet. Cocoa is a quiet gal (has the tiniest little meow!) and will come running for licky treats. She is beautiful and has a playful side – likes the red laser beam and sometimes a string on the floor. Her current owners hire a mobile groomer every 2-4 months to keep her looking and feeling fresh, as she is a long-haired cat and does require maintenance for that.

Cocoa

Age: 4 Years 1 Month

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Copper

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

