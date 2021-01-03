Beans, Greens and Stars Soup from Fresh Restaurants

This week’s recipe comes from Fresh Restaurants, who recently opened a new location at 5031 Hurontario Street in Mississauga. This Beans, Greens and Stars Soup is the perfect dish for these cold winter months.

Beans, Greens and Stars Soup

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients

– 2 tbsp olive oil

– 1 cup chopped carrot

– 1 cup diced onion

– 3 cloves garlic, minced

– 1/2 tsp dried oregano

– 5-7 cups vegetable stock

– 1 cup pasta stars or any other tiny pasta or thin noodle

– 1 can (19 oz/540 ml) white kidney beans, drained and rinsed

– 4 cups finely chopped mixed leafy greens (e.g., kale, bok choy, Swiss chard)

– sea salt

– freshly ground black pepper

Note: If you can’t find stars, use alphabets, orzo, baby shells, or any other little shaped pasta you like. If you’re reheating leftovers of this soup, you’ll need to add more stock because it thickens up as it sits.

Directions

1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add carrot, onion, and garlic. Cook until softened, stirring often.

2. Stir in oregano.

3. Add stock, pasta, and beans. Cook, stirring often so pasta doesn’t stick to bottom of pot, until pasta is tender but firm.

4. Stir in mixed greens, bring soup back to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for a few minutes, until greens are tender.

5. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

6. If you like a clear broth, leave the soup as is. If you prefer a creamier texture, transfer 3 cups of the soup to a separate container, purée with an immersion blender, then return it to the pot and bring back to a boil before serving.