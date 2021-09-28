We had the chance to catch up with Hollie Parry, Marketing and Communications Specialist at JUMP Math, about how they help burst the childrens’ potential through math.

Describe your charity/non-profit in a few sentences:

JUMP Math is an award-winning charitable organization that believes all children are capable of rising to their full potential through an understanding and appreciation of math. We empower teachers to maximize the abilities of every student, in every classroom. We offer a research-informed, comprehensive approach to math learning for Grades Kindergarten-8 students and professional teaching tools and support for educators, as well as parent resources to help children learn at home.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Our founder, Dr, John Mighton, created JUMP Math on two major philosophies: That every child can excel at math, and that enabling every child the opportunity to succeed at math can create a more socially equitable world. Equity is at the core of our methodologies, which have proven, through multiple research studies, that every child can, indeed, succeed at math. We aim to dispel the myth that understanding math is a predetermined capability, a subject that we either can or can’t do. Our approach has demonstrated an ability to enable the entire class to move forward in math learning together and achieve success so that even students with the most challenging circumstances and educational barriers are not left behind. We strive to create a life-long love of math in every student, one that opens doors to new opportunities throughout life.

When did you start/join it?

JUMP Math was founded in 2002. We have since grown into a charitable organization empowering educators and students with an understanding and appreciation of math in Canada, the United States and other countries worldwide.

What more needs to be done?

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our priorities have shifted toward addressing the devastating impact on students of learning loss. We are doing everything we can right now to support students and teachers and help kids catch up. The short-term effects are increased student academic failure. The long-term risks of insufficient math education are also extremely alarming in that failure in math can have long lasting negative consequences for children’s academic success and overall life outcomes, including mental health. So far, we have been able to provide a wide selection of free digital resources and class materials for educators to support remote learning. We also work closely with Indigenous communities. Following our talk at THINK Indigenous 2018. we have been able to support an ever-growing number of Saskatchewan-based communities. We are also currently in the process of translating our JUMP Math resources and materials, so they are even more accessible to Indigenous students than ever before. Alongside, we have been developing a pilot tutoring program for students in high-priority neighbourhoods across Toronto, and have plans to expand this program in the Fall.

How can our readers help?

We appreciate any and all support! Let your fellow teachers, parents and homeschoolers know that we are here to help you through this challenging time in education. We have free resources and methodologies that are backed by years of successful research studies. Our team comes from backgrounds in math, teaching, science and can provide professional support to educators seeking math resources. As a charitable organization, we are only able to make a difference in educators’ and student’s lives through the generosity of our donors. With the recent focus on learning loss as a result of COVID-19, you can help kids catch up on learning. A one-time or monthly donation directly changes lives of students across Canada and the rest of the world.

Do you have any events coming up?

Right now, all of our events are online. We regularly host professional learning webinars to support teachers with teaching math to Kindergarten to Grade 8 students, as well as periodically hosting panel discussions and Q&As with Dr. John Mighton and we have more coming up this year! Our mailing list, website and social media channels are the best way to stay updated on our upcoming events schedule.

Where can we follow you?

Check us out on our Facebook Page, our Twitter, or our Linkedin. We’ve also just launched an Instagram page, so keep an eye out for new posts.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

We’ve recently been in awe of the accomplishments of Indspire. Their work with local Indigenous youth deserves immense recognition.