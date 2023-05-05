FTEC 2023 Fighters: Scott ‘Lights Out!’ Selland

With the return of the Fight to End Cancer (FTEC) charity boxing event after a 4-year hiatus, we wanted to delve into participants’ stories and to spotlight the fighters at this year’s event. These individuals have spent months training at Kingsway Boxing as well as fundraising along the way to prepare for the final count, where they will face off in the ring and attempt to reach a total fundraising goal of $3 million. The funds raised will go to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Our third fighter is Scott ‘Lights Out!’ Selland. This is what he had to say.

Name: Scott ‘Lights Out!’ Selland

Place of Birth: Huntsville, Ontario

Current Home: Toronto, ON

How long have you been boxing?

5 years

How did you hear about FTEC?

Through my participation with Kingsway Boxing Club

What made you want to get involved?

It seemed like a good physical challenge and a way to raise money for a worthy cause.

What has been the hardest part about training?

Taking time away from my family to dedicate to training.

What has been the best part about training?

Seeing everyone improve over the course of training camp.

What is your advice for people considering becoming a fighter with FTEC?

Be prepared for a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and tears.

Who are you fighting for?

Friends, Family and those who can’t.

Donations to the Fight Teams can be made at: fighttoendcancer.com.