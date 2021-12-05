Christmas Euchre Tourney Salad by Chef Trish Magwood

This week, Chef Trish Magwood shared with us her Christmas Euchre Tourney Salad recipe from her cookbook “My New Table”.

Christmas Euchre Tourney

Ingredients

– 3 cups peeled, deseeded + cubed butternut squash

– ¼ cup + 1 Tbsp olive oil

– Salt + freshly cracked pepper

– 1 red bell pepper

– 4 cups chopped kale + mixed greens

– ¼ cup aged balsamic vinegar

– 1-1/2 cups Pickled Onions

– ¼ cup pepitas, toasted

– 1/2 cup soft goat cheese

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spread the squash out on the prepared sheet. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 30 minutes or until the squash is soft and brown. Set aside to cool.

2. If you have a gas burner, place the whole pepper directly into the high flame using metal tongs, turning to char it completely on all sides, about 6 minutes total. If you don’t have a gas range, halve the pepper, discard the stem and seeds, and broil on a sheet pan until charred, about 5 minutes.

3. Seal the pepper in a plastic or paper bag and set it aside to steam and cool. When cool enough to handle, remove from the bag and peel off the

blackened skin (it should slide off easily). Don’t rinse. If you roasted the pepper on an open flame, discard the core and seeds. Slice the pepper into thin strips.

4. To assemble the salad, combine the kale, remaining olive oil, and the balsamic. Season with salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Layer the squash, bell peppers, pickled onions, pepitas, and goat cheese on top.

Excerpted from My New Table by Trish Magwood Copyright © 2021 Trish Magwood. Photography© Ksenija Hotic. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.