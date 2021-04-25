Chicken Tinga Delusions Tacos From Tres Compadres!

Todays recipe is from the good people at Tres Compadres! A Mexican restaurant based out of Folly Brewery located at 928 College street here in Toronto.

“I had the good fortune to meet 7 of my 8 great-grandparents and one of them told me the story of this particular recipe. During the Mexican Revolution (1920-1924), there was a lot of poverty. Due to the consequences of the war, women and children had to hide in caves or in the hills, and since there was no money, they had to figure out how to feed the children. In the case of my great-grandmother who had 9 children, she combined a little chicken, onion, tomatoes, garlic, and chipotle chilies to create her recipe of chicken tinga. However, the original recipe for Tinga is from 1877 originating from a town near Mexico City. Throughout history it has had modifications, but in this case I was inspired by my great-grandmother’s recipe.”

– Tres Compadres

Ingredients

• 2 lbs of chicken breast

• 1 piece of sliced white onion

• 1 lb of tomatoes

• ½ cup of chicken stock

• 2-4 pieces of chipotle pepper (adobo chipotle pepper)

• 1 piece of bay leaf

• salt and pepper

• 10 pieces of tortilla

• ¼ cup of queso fresco

• ¼ cup of guacamole

• ¼ cup of crema

Directions

1. Boil chicken breast with chicken stock, salt, bay leaf for approx 20 mins

2. Blend tomatoes and chipotle peppers with salt and chicken stock

3. Cook onions with canola oil until transparent

4. Add tomato sauce and cook for 7 mins

5. Add pulled chicken and sazonate it until uniform

6. Warm tortillas and make tacos

7. Garnish with queso fresco, crema and guacamole

8. Disfrutar! (Enjoy!)