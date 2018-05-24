All-Star Gala in support of SickKids returns to Toronto June 15th

The All-Star Gala in support of SickKids is gracing us with its return on Friday, June 15th, 2018 at the Toronto Event Centre (15 Saskatchewan Rd). The event will host some 1,250 celebrities, young professionals and pro athletes as they all show their support for a great cause on an evening hosted by TSN’s Jay Onrait.

The event features unique cocktails, a silent auction and live music from both DJs and musicians. Previous years, PK Subban, Morgan Rielly, James van Riemsdyk have attended the event. This year, previous attendees who are returning include Devante Smith-Pelly, Luke Gazdic and Connor Brown.

The evening will raise funds to support an important research project that aims to eliminate brain damage in newborns with congenital heart disease (CDH).

Presented by West of Contra, tickets to the All-Star Gala in support of SickKids are $131 each all-in and are available at http://sickkidsallstargala.com. Early bird tickets are on sale now for $105 all-in.

Watch the video from the 2017 All-Star Gala in support of SickKids and be sure to grab your tickets before they sell out.

