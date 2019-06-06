Power Ball Will Transform the Power Plant into an Adult Playground

For the social scene regulars and arts supporters, Power Ball marks the official start to summer soiree season. Tonight, Toronto’s Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery will transform into a sensory-overloaded playground of discovery and debauchery as Power Ball: 21 Club, presented by Holt Renfrew, takes over the sprawling waterfront space.

The annual flamboyant gala, now in its 21st year, will turn the contemporary art gallery into an illicit speakeasy, inviting guests to celebrate the city’s most notorious art world characters, artists, and fans of the forbidden with a massive indoor-outdoor affair.

Guests can expect a dramatic evening of grit, glitz, and glamour with unique art installations, performances, creative culinary creations, flowing cocktails, and no shortage of personal and professional networking. As always, the common theme of Power Ball is a sense of discovery, as the well-heeled guests make their way through the shadowy space, encountering ample visual stimulation, talking points, photo ops, and Toronto’s notable change-makers along the way.

“In its 21st edition, Power Ball continues to set the standard as one of the most influential and innovative art galas in Toronto,” says Gaëtane Verna, Director of The Power Plant. “With the continuous and generous support from our partners, supporters and presenting artists, the gallery’s largest annual fundraiser continues to provide vital funds for exhibitions and public programs to continue at The Power Plant.”

The pre-party reception begins at 7 p.m. in the Royal Lepage Gallery, where artist and restauranteur Sarah Keenlyside will transport guests into a space where the dance of service forms the centerpiece of an epic meal – an ode to storied speakeasies and a Busby Berkeleyesque celebration of the craft of service. This culinary performance and installation is complete with food by La Banane, Man Ray à vin, and CXBO Chocolates and drinks from FIOL Prosecco. In addition to the savouring and sipping (if you plan on attending, you may want to take tomorrow morning off), guests can expect an immersive performance that blurs the lines between reality and historicity.

At 9 p.m., the doors will open for the party portion of the evening. In between mixing, mingling and mowing down on a carefully curated menu from Chase Hospitality Group with desserts by Ricarda’s and Krispy Kreme and sip libations from Spirit of York, Ace Hill, Pommies, and Château des Charmes, guests will take in the creative brilliance of artists Max Streicher, Bruno Billio, and a performance space programmed by Tobaron Waxman, Artistic Director of The Intergenerational LGBT Artist Residency.

Over-the-top (and completely photo-worthy) art includes display of inflatable, kinetic sculptures by Streicher and fluorescent masking tape installations by Billio. Under an art installation by artist Michel Dumont, Tobaron Waxman has invited some of Toronto’s best drag performers will take the energy up a notch with a vibrant showcase of Toronto’s rich LGBTQ2+ community from East to West.

There are still a handful of tickers left for the event, which can be purchased here.