“Five Minutes With” Toronto Singer-Songwriter-Producer SH3

SH3 (pronounced ‘she’) is a Canadian singer, songwriter and producer from Toronto, Canada. With a deep love for pop music, her writing style crosses many genres including R&B, hip hop, EDM, singer/songwriter, and many more. Upon receiving her Bachelor of Fine Arts Music, she began writing professionally in Toronto’s thriving hip hop music scene including artists affiliated with Drake’s OVO. Since then she has developed a partnership with Tampa based production team, NdroiDBeats, working on her own projects as well as others.
Name: SH3
Genre: Pop/R&B
Founded: 2012
# of Albums: 2
Latest Release: H2 Zoom Voicenotes (2019)
Latest Single: Gelato
Latest Video:
Favourite local Restaurant:
Paramount Fine Foods
Favourite band as a teenager:
My Chemical Romance
Favourite band now:
With Lions
Guilty Pleasure Song:
Man, I’m always an advocate for pop music which many might consider their guilty pleasures, but for me it’s just pure pleasure, so I don’t have one!
Live Show Ritual:
Pray
Favourite local artist:
Emily Haines
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Pasta from Terroni! Ugh so good
Queen or College St?
Queen for fashion, College for food
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
High Park. Great memories as a kid going to Shakespeare In The Park
EP or LP?
LP, I like to dive in
Early bird or night owl?
Night owl, though I wish I was an early bird
Road or studio?
Studio 100%
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Swiss Chalet! I love my quarter chicken white meat, baked potato combo. Shoutout to Voula on Centre St.
Where can we follow you?
@sh3official on all platforms
Any shows or albums coming up?
I just released a music video for my latest single, ‘Gelato.’ It was shot in Miami and features palm trees, an ice cream truck and other fun summer