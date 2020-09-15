“Five Minutes With” Toronto Singer-Songwriter-Producer SH3

SH3 (pronounced ‘she’) is a Canadian singer, songwriter and producer from Toronto, Canada. With a deep love for pop music, her writing style crosses many genres including R&B, hip hop, EDM, singer/songwriter, and many more. Upon receiving her Bachelor of Fine Arts Music, she began writing professionally in Toronto’s thriving hip hop music scene including artists affiliated with Drake’s OVO. Since then she has developed a partnership with Tampa based production team, NdroiDBeats, working on her own projects as well as others.

Name: SH3

Genre: Pop/R&B

Founded: 2012

# of Albums: 2

Latest Release: H2 Zoom Voicenotes (2019)

Latest Single: Gelato

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Paramount Fine Foods

Favourite band as a teenager:

My Chemical Romance

Favourite band now:

With Lions

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Man, I’m always an advocate for pop music which many might consider their guilty pleasures, but for me it’s just pure pleasure, so I don’t have one!

Live Show Ritual:

Pray

Favourite local artist:

Emily Haines

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni! Ugh so good

Queen or College St?

Queen for fashion, College for food

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park. Great memories as a kid going to Shakespeare In The Park

EP or LP?

LP, I like to dive in

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl, though I wish I was an early bird

Road or studio?

Studio 100%

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet! I love my quarter chicken white meat, baked potato combo. Shoutout to Voula on Centre St.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I just released a music video for my latest single, ‘Gelato.’ It was shot in Miami and features palm trees, an ice cream truck and other fun summer