The 2020 Milk Calendar is out! Each year the Dairy Farmers of Canada create a free calendar of recipes featuring mouthwatering seasonal dishes. As it is officially Cheesecake Season (I mean, when isn’t it!) we wanted to share the recipe for the delectable Orange Scented Cheesecake With Cranberry Clementine Sauce, which is a perfect addition to holiday parties and festive dinners!

Orange Scented Cheesecake With Cranberry Clementine Sauce

Serves 12-16 people

INGREDIENTS

– 1 ½ cups of graham cracker crumbs

-¼ cup of butter

-3 packages of cream cheese

-1 cup of granulated sugar

-3 eggs

-2 tsp vanilla extract

-½ tsp of orange zest

-1 small tub of sour cream

For the cranberry clementine topping:

– 2 cups of fresh or frozen cranberries

-⅓ of a cup of granulated sugar

-tbsp of cornstarch

-1tbsp of water

-2 clementines, peeled

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F

2. In a small bowl, stir the graham cracker crumbs and butter until moistened then fill the base of a spring based pan. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 12 minutes. When the base has baked, turn the oven down to 300°F.

3. In a bowl, mix together cream cheese until smooth. Gradually beat in the sugar until the texture feels light and silky.

4. Add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition. Keep on mixing until the mixture is smooth.

5. Add the orange zest and vanilla essence and then add the sour cream. Once the mixture is smooth, add to the cooled biscuit base.

6. Place the cheesecake in the oven for 50 minutes, then when it is slightly jiggly in the middle, take a knife and lightly run it between the pan and the cheesecake. Turn off the oven but leave the cheesecake in for 45 minutes. Following that, remove it from the oven and cool at room temperature for one hour.

7. To make the cranberry clementine sauce heat the cranberries, sugar and orange juice in a pan and bring to a boil. Simmer for two minutes.

8. Mix the cornstarch and water together in a bowl then stir into the cranberries for around one minute or until the sauce is thick.

9. Add in the clementines and let sauce cool to room temperature.

10. Place the cheesecake in the oven to cool for four hours or until chilled through.

11. Top the cheesecake with the sauce and serve, cutting wedges with a sharp, thin knife.

12. Enjoy! We loved our slice (okay three slices!) with a glass of sparkling wine.

