“A Day In The Life” with dancer and choreographer, Amanda-May Wilson

Every once in a while, an artist comes along that shifts the trajectory of the industry as we know it. Amanda-May Wilson is one of those special artists. As a multi-disciplinary creative, she has carved out her place in Toronto’s dance scene as a one-of-a-kind, masterful talent, trailblazing her way through the world of commercial performance, choreography & movement direction.

Amanda’s humble beginnings as a self-taught dancer shaped her work ethic with patience, intention, resourcefulness and passion. With these qualities and undeniable talent, she was frequently asked to star in and choreograph multiple productions throughout her high school career. In 2011, Amanda won Best Female Dancer at the 1st ever Show Choir Canada Championships. Soon after graduating from Unionville High School’s Arts York Drama program as valedictorian, she decided to pursue dance full-time, training at multiple conventions and workshops in Canada and the US, winning numerous awards and receiving recognition from top choreographers in the global entertainment industry.

In a short space of time, Amanda has built her own brand of excellence as a commercial dance artist and choreographer in Toronto. From featuring as a lead dancer on Disney’s Zombies to performing with the likes of Janet Jackson, she’s been very fortunate and blessed to experience an array of career milestones. Some of her onscreen credits include Netflix’s Full Out, Family Channel’s The Next Step, Christmas Chronicles 2 & Schitt’s Creek. With her distinct skillset, she’s illuminated music videos like Brett Kissel’s “Drives Me Crazy”, Anjulie’s “Eyes Closed” & Tamia’s “Leave It Smokin’”. You can catch her choreographic work in Nickelodeon’s Make It Pop, Utopia Falls, Grand Army, award-winning short film Black Bodies (TIFF/Sundance) & Y: The Last Man. Most recently, she worked as Associate Choreographer for Disney’s Sneakerella & Assistant Choreographer for the Netflix adaptation of 13: The Musical, both set to premiere in 2022.

Looking onward, Amanda plans to embark on a new chapter of her career in Los Angeles. She will be a lead dancer and teacher for world-renowned MOTUS The Company, an elite dance collective and training program created by Diana Matos and Ivan Koumaev. She will also be a principal dancer and lead assistant to Jamal Sims. She’s excited to elevate her skills and experience and eventually wants to facilitate unique mentorship programs for local Toronto dancers looking to pursue a cross-border career, aiding them with the knowledge and resources to do so. All in all, Amanda is looking forward to continued growth in her craft—what she prays and trusts will be a career of longevity in dance.

Written by Fran Honoridez (Roommate & Friend)

Which ‘hood are you in?

I currently live in Greektown. I love that the area is really quiet & family-oriented, but easy to travel to/from if I ever need to be in the city. Before that, I grew up predominately in Scarborough, moving to Markham while I was in high school.

What do you do?

I work mostly as a dancer and choreographer, but I’ve been venturing into producing as of late. I also teach dance at multiple studios and adjudicate at national competitions like Hit The Floor, in Quebec.

What are you currently working on?

A freelancer through and through, I go through massive lulls and then work appears in downpour. After a slow couple of months, I’m now in the early development stages of a film project, about to audition for a television show and refining a syllabus for a workshop series I plan to begin facilitating very soon.

Although I can easily fall into excessive work, I try my best to maintain a healthy relationship with rest. I find that in keeping balance a priority, I’m able to be more intentional with my time and energy when the work does come along. An ongoing journey of course, as life & dance both ebb and flow, but it’s been quite liberating.

Where can we find your work?

You can find my work on my Youtube and my Instagram!