“Five Minutes With” producer, multimedia artist, and rapper, B1GJuice

B1GJuice is an award-winning producer, multimedia artist, and rapper whose music is heavily influenced by 70’s soul and golden era hip hop. After a career in the NCAA Division 1; his passion for music was reignited after a diagnosis of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy of the Left ventricle in 2012. It was his love for music and the ability to express his emotions/feelings that drove him to live again. Blessed with a son in 2016, B1GJuice is motivated and continues to create music to uplift those that have been brought down by the harsh realities of life taking his personal pain and turning it into creativity. He commands an audience with not only a sinister voice but a skill fluid enough to lay vocals over any beat thrown at him.

Name:

B1GJuice

Genre:

Soul Hop – Alternative Soul & Hip Hop clash

Founded:

I want to say 2016…but officially 2018

# of Albums:

I think any artist will say zero until they have “made it” haha. But I have dropped 2 EPs

Latest Album:

10K (April 2021)

Latest Single:

Lately (September 2021)

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Ouuu this is a hard one, but I would say, Frank White, Mr.Wallace, The B.I.G. I did listen to a lot of Bob Marley, James Brown, Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, Queen, and Prince growing up though. See. Hard to choose from.

Favourite musician now:

Isaiah Rashad. He is an abstract painter with his music.

Guilty pleasure song:

“IIIII Wanna Dance With Somebody!” by Whitney Houston for sure. Catch me at a bar or wedding with this one and it’s over.

Live show ritual:

Nipsey Hussle in the car before I hit the stage. It calms me down and gets me ready to perform.

Favourite local musician:

Would have to be my brother Fresh Hines. I have yet to hear anybody that sounds like him.

EP or LP?

As a listener? EP – Give it to me in a condensed form; screw the fluff. As an artist, whatever it takes to properly articulate the message/story.

Early bird or night owl?

Both. I can’t sleep past 9:30…regardless of how late I go to sleep.

Road or studio?

Studio for sure. I can’t wait to get paid to sleep there.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Yes yes. Just finished 2 shows that were a part of my “Say Your Peace” festival series and I hope to continue that this fall/winter so stay tuned on that front. Also, have a new EP dropping this winter as well so tap in

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Website

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Favourite local restaurant:

Damn these questions are good..I’d have to say Rudy’s or Makers Pizza

Favourite street:

Augusta Ave. I love Kensington market. (Why?)

Favourite park:

Wiggins Park – Grew up across the street from it. Learned a lot of lessons there. (Why?)

Favourite music venue:

OBJX Studios – Amazing for live band music and the vibe is unmatched.

Favourite music store:

It’s sad, but I haven’t been to a music store to buy anything in a long time. Last record store memory I remember was at June Records – I was introduced to Charles Bradley when looking for a James Brown record. Still have the record, but I think the store is gone now. Man, that sucks.