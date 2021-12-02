Old Photographs of the 48th Highlanders (Gallery)

The St Andrew’s Society of Toronto, the charitable organization celebrating Scottish roots, history, and culture, celebrated its 185th Anniversary on November 30th, the day that also celebrates the patron saint of Scotland that the group was named in honour of.

1907 - 48th Highlanders
Founded in 1836, former presidents of the society include community college namesake George Brown, and George Allan, famed for his contribution to the city of donating his Moss Park land for the creation of Allan Gardens.

The group throws an annual ball, fundraises for local charities, and hosts events like the Learn to Curl Social to promote Scottish-Canadian culture from sports, traditional food and drink, Highland dance, and Celtic music.

1910-General Ian Hamilton inspects Toronto Highlanders
The St Andrew’s Society also has a close connection with the legendary 48th Highlanders. The Battalion’s Pipes and Drums have been a mainstay at the Maple Leaf’s home opening game since the early 1930s. Since forming in the 1800s as a battalion in the Canadian Armed forces, the infantry has fought in both World Wars, and continues to serve in world conflicts abroad, and help out during times of emergency at home from their base at the Moss Park Armoury.

The Toronto Archives features many vintage pictures of the tartan and kilted Highland Regiment. A special thanks to Brendan Fyfe for providing background on the St Andrew’s Society of Toronto and their partnership with the 48th Highlanders. Happy anniversary!

1911-Highland Regiment dress uniforms
1913-48th Highlanders trooping of the colours-Barrie
1914-48th Highlanders orderly sergeants receiving instructions-Long Branch camp
1914-C Company- 48th Highlanders
1915-48th Highlanders orderly sergeants receiving instructions-Long Branch Camp
1915-48th Highlanders-Queen's Park
1915-Military processing leaving old Toronto General Hospital
1915-Sergeants of the 48th Highlanders-Petawawa
1918-48th Highlanders return from the war-Union Station
1918-48th Highlanders return
1923-Byng and chaplains at 48th Highlander Memorial
1929-August-CNE Warriors Parade 48th Highlanders
1929-May-Garrison parade 48th Highlanders Band
1930-May-Garrison Parade 48th Highlanders
1939-October-48th Highlanders move into Exhibition Place parade
1940s-Captain John Slattery of the 48th Highlanders-Maple Leaf Stadium
