Skittles Launches “Ink The Rainbow” Campaign to Restore and Protect Pride Symbols Across Canada

As symbols of love, identity, and inclusion, rainbows have long stood as beacons of Pride for the 2SLGBTQI+ community. Yet in recent years, these public symbols — from rainbow flags to crosswalks — have faced increasing acts of vandalism, sparking an urgent need for protection and restoration.

This Pride, Skittles is stepping up to help safeguard those symbols through its bold new initiative: Ink The Rainbow — a vibrant, interactive campaign designed to turn self-expression into lasting impact.

From Friday, June 27 at 12:00 PM to Sunday, June 29 at 5:00 PM, Skittles invites Pride-goers to Sankofa Square at Pride Toronto, where the iconic candy brand is hosting a pop-up activation in partnership with Tattour, Canada’s first mobile tattoo studio. Attendees can receive free rainbow-inspired temporary tattoos, symbolising the celebration of Pride and individuality.

But this initiative is about more than skin deep support. For every temporary tattoo distributed, Skittles will donate $1 to help restore rainbow crosswalks across the country, reinforcing the message that Pride should always be visible, vibrant, and protected in our public spaces.

To bring these restoration efforts to life, Skittles has teamed up with Travis Myers, Canada’s leading rainbow expert and the visionary behind the world’s longest rainbow road. Myers will lead the charge in repainting and revitalising rainbow crosswalks in communities that need them most, ensuring each one is filled with purpose and pride.

The Ink The Rainbow campaign also adds a sweet touch to the celebration, with free Skittles® samples available throughout the weekend. Because no rainbow is complete without a little candy.

Whether you’re there to grab some goodies, snap a selfie with your new temporary tattoo, or simply show your support, this is your chance to turn personal expression into public impact.

Don’t Miss It!