“A Day in the Life” with Toronto mezzo-soprano Lauren Segal

Lauren Segal grew up in Thornhill, Ontario after immigrating to Canada from her native South Africa. A lover of music from an early age, she continued this passion throughout her time studying physics at university, and after two science degrees, moved onto music full time as an opera singer.

She has sung across our beautiful country, as well in Europe and the United States, on both operatic and concert stages. She trained at the Canadian Opera Company’s Ensemble Studio and has returned to the company many times to perform.

When not singing, Lauren can be found hiking in the woods, enjoying her neighbourhood sushi and spending time with family and friends.

What ‘hood are you in?

The Annex

What do you do?

I’m an Opera Singer

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on Tapestry Opera’s production of Tap:EX Augmented Opera

Where can we find your work?

Tap:EX Augmented Opera will be performed at Sidewalk Labs from November 20-23. To learn more or purchase tickets, you can visit the website.