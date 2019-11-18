Santa visits are not just limited to the young and the young at heart! There’s been a growing interest in festive pet photos with the jolly guy in the red suit, too! Who can resist? Here are some of the places where you can go grab your photo with your furry friends. Some visits with Santa are also affiliated with a charity, shelter or rescue.

And yes, Santa knows who’s been naughty and nice!

PetSmart Stores Canada: At every Canadian PetSmart store December 14-15 and December 21-22 from 12 pm to 4 pm. You can bring the whole family for a FREE photo. If you download the PetSmart App you can use fun photo filters. All pets are welcome to take photos with Santa. In the past, they’ve seen dogs, cats, bunnies, lizards and even a chicken!

Yorkdale Shopping Centre: designated dates and times available for pet photos usually when the mall is the least busiest (whenever that is). Kidding! Pet visits with Santa will be by appointment only on November 17, 24, and December 1, 8, and 15 from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm. Visit their website to book your time. The newest plant-based eatery will be offering treats for humans and selling by Chloe dog treats ($1 from every dog treat bag will be donated to the SPCA).

Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre: Have Floofy’s wishlist ready for Santa when you visit with your pets on Sundays from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Full details on their website.

Bramalea City Centre: Share the sparkle with your furry friends on November 24 and December 1 at 7:00 pm both nights. A portion of the photo session will be donated to William Osler Health System Foundation.

Toronto Christmas Pet Expo: From the creators of Canada Pet Expo is this family-friendly event November 23 & 24 at The International Centre. Loads of fun activities, vendors, demonstrations, photo opps at their pop up photo booth installation. Watch their official site for full details.

PetValu Stores: Stop in during designated times and dates to see Santa – based on individual stores. Pawrents are encouraged to make a donation when they visit Santa. Money raised will go to a local Rescue/Shelter.

Ren’s Pet Stores: The Canadian based pet supply store offers visits with Santa during the holiday season. Check individual stores for dates and times on the company’s event page for updates.

Bass Pro Shop: A fishing themed “Santa’s Wonderland” set up is what our furry friends had seen over the past years at this outdoor sporting store located up at Vaughan Mills. Santa photo opps and fun activities for the family planned at the store from November 16 to December 24. Check the site for full schedule.

Toronto Humane Society: Professional Pet Pics with Santa start November 23 & 24. But you can also help contribute to their Bake Sale (for humans and pets). Just be sure to contact them to provide recipes of what you’re baking ahead of time so their vets can make sure everything is okay.

Toronto Christmas Market at The Distillery: Visit Santa’s House throughout the week (best to pick non-peak hours and bring your own camera). Note times of days/nights with admission pricing. This year the Toronto Christmas Market and the DEAF CULTURE CENTRE bring Signing Santa and his signing Elf on Saturday, November 23 from 11 am to 1 pm to meet with kids and families.

Dufferin Mall: Pet photo sessions with Santa are back at this mall On November 24, December 1 and December 8 from 6:45 pm to 8:45 pm. $2 donation for photos with Santa will be donated to the St. John’s Ambulance Therapy Dog Program.

Yonge Lawrence Village BIA: On Saturdays throughout December, Santa and his Carolers will be strolling up and down Yonge Street (between Lawrence Ave and Yonge Blvd.) sidewalks at this family-friendly neighbourhood teeming with restaurants and shops. Pets and families are welcomed to take photos anytime. Santa will be handing out complimentary enviro-friendly reusable tote bags.

We’ll continue to update this list as we get the information!

*lead photo credit: Harley is wearing 2019 Beaver Canoe collection flannel jacket. StickyPaw Studio / PetSmart Canada